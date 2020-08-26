I spent a half-hour stalking a frog a few night ago — and as far as I’m concerned, it was time well-spent.
It was bedtime, but I could hear southern toads singing outside. It’s getting late in the year for many frogs to spawn, but males (the only ones that sing) will often try just in case. It’ snot like they have much else to do. I figured if the toads were looking for love, there might be some other species giving it a shot as well.
Since it was late, I didn’t want to roam too far from the house. I drove a couple miles to a proven spot on Toledo Blade and started hunting. This spot is great because the swale stays flooded with a few inches of water for most of the summer. It’s an excellent site for many species. I have seen southern toads, oak toads, squirrel treefrogs, Cuban treefrogs and leopard frogs here, and heard a few others that have so far remained hidden.
I parked the truck and started down the sidewalk. I didn’t hear any southern toads, but I noticed the gentle sheep-like calls of narrow-mouthed toads (which are not true toads at all). These have been one of my nemesis species — they stay hidden in the grass as they call, and shining a flashlight will shut them up.
But I got lucky this time. There were several males in one small section of the ditch, only about 10 or 15 feet apart. When a male frog hears other males of the same species calling nearby, he gets a very strong urge to call also. After all, if he doesn’t, the other dudes might get the girl. (Spoiler alert: There’s no girl. They wrapped up the spawning season a month ago.)
So I decided to home in on one of them. And despite being swept repeatedly by the beam of my flashlight, he kept calling long enough for me to find him. But it was slow going. If you’ve ever tried to locate a frog calling in the grass, you know how difficult it can be to pinpoint the exact spot he’s sitting. The sound plays tricks on you.
Additionally, there was the water. Any little disturbance would create what to a little frog would seem like giant waves. Did I mention that adult narrow-mouthed toads are only about an inch long? Baby steps placed as carefully as possible were the only workable option.
It only took 30 minutes of careful stalking to get eyes on this guy. That’s 30 minutes of not being able to swat the mosquitoes, in case the sudden movement startles the quarry. What took so long? Well, unlike some other frogs which obligingly float in open water or sit on top of vegetation as they call, narrow-mouths prefer to hunker down in thick weeds like little jerks.
Eventually, it was the motion of his inflated throat pouch that gave him away. Once I spotted him, it didn’t take much longer to get in position for a few photos. I did get a photo of him calling, but it’s a little blurry and doesn’t show much as he’s mostly hidden in the weeds. After that, the light and the camera flash were too much, and he stayed quiet.
But this shot of his teeny-tiny face way down in the grass is a hard-won trophy, one that I’m just as tickled with as sight-casting a big snook. It’s the satisfaction of selecting a target, tracking it, stalking it and then collecting it despite its wariness and the difficulty of “bagging” it. And now, even though he’s hopping free, this little frog is mine forever. Gotcha!
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.