Every fisherman, no matter how expert he may be, starts out knowing nothing. All that he knows he had to learn, either from someone else’s experience or from his own.
Good fishermen do both. They study what other anglers do (and don’t do). They talk to other fishermen and try to sift out the truths from the “exaggerations.” They read about new techniques and products. Then they take all of this raw information and apply it to their particular style of fishing. Some things work, some don’t.
Obviously, they keep what succeeds, but the best of them also keep the failures in the backs of their minds. They know that a failure may have been a success with one more key bit of information. So they file it away — just in case that bit of info comes along.
This is not a one-time thing. It’s constant: There’s always something new to know, if you’re paying attention. A fishing education is never-ending, especially in a place as vast as greater Charlotte Harbor. Within our backyard estuary, there are 270 square miles of water and some 1,400 miles of shoreline. There are 255 documented fish species living in those waters, and probably at least as many that show up incidentally. If you’re planning to learn it all, you’d better get on it.
Actually, scratch that — it’s an impossible task. No one knows all there is to know about fishing here. If you think about it, that’s really a fantastic thing. It means no matter how much experience you have on the water and no matter how many times you go fishing on the Harbor, there’s always something new for you to try. Embrace the truth: You’ll always be a student.
But the flip side of that is that once you start learning, there are always new students coming in who know less than you. So there’s also plenty of opportunity for you to be a teacher.
I enjoy both aspects of this situation. I’ve always loved learning new things and new ways to approach the things I already know. I’m grateful to those who have been my teachers in that process. Much of what this special guide contains came directly or indirectly from them. I owe each of them a debt that I can’t repay, because knowledge is priceless.
So instead, I’ll have to do the next-best thing: Share that knowledge with others. That’s what this publication is all about. If you’re just beginning your local fishing education, there’s more information here than you can digest in one or two readings. It’s intended to be a reference for you, both now and later. There are some things that won’t make sense until you get some time on the water under your belt.
If you’ve got some experience fishing Charlotte Harbor and the surrounding waters, you’ll find a lot of information in here that you agree with — and probably a little that you don’t. As we mature as anglers, each of us develops our own particular style and ways of doing things. The methods described here might not be your methods.
That’s OK. Sometimes there are multiple paths to the same destination. Some might have more potholes or take the long way around, though. This is what experimentation is for — finding the paths you prefer. In any event, I’d be willing to bet you’ll find more than a few useful nuggets in here.
I’m always open to new ways of doing things, on and off the water. If you’re familiar with our previous annual fishing guides, you’ll notice this one is a little different, both in content and in the way it’s presented. That was a conscious decision based on feedback from readers, and hopefully you’ll find it to be even more user-friendly.
Fishing is a lot of fun, but there are some serious aspects every angler needs to be aware of. Our fish stocks are under more pressure than ever before, and some would say the strain is beginning to show. You’ll find much of the information in this guide is presented in a way that keeps conservation at the forefront. It’s not done to be a downer — it’s done that way because we need to keep conservation in mind every time we go out on the water.
I fell in love with Charlotte Harbor and the surrounding waters years ago. If you haven’t yet, you will. It’s a unique and special place. Each of us has a responsibility to ensure it stays that way. Whether your livelihood depends on it or just your ability to enjoy a fun day of fishing, you’ve got to do your part in protecting this treasure.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.