It’s a typical Saturday morning. As you are getting ready to go out on the boat, you’re fitfully digging through the lockers looking for a long-lost widget and discovered these orange things at the bottom of the locker. You seem to recall that during your allotted one hour of training during your boat delivery, someone pointed to this bag and mumbled some stuff about USCG-required safety gear.
The sad fact is, most boaters don’t even know what’s in “the bag” or even how to don a life jacket in the event of an emergency. They’re probably still wrapped in the original plastic covering with tags dangling from them. And if you purchased a used boat, you probably didn’t receive this valuable mumbling at all.
Sadly, it’s estimated that less than a third of our 1 million Florida boaters have boating education that teach these things. Sadder yet, many don’t even know if they have the correct type or number of life jackets onboard.
Wearing life jackets (aka personal flotation devices, or PFDs) is an essential practice when it comes to safe boating. This week, let’s take a quick look at these life-saving devices. How do they work? Who invented them? How many different types are there? Who is required by law to wear them in Florida?
Life jackets work on the principle of buoyancy; i.e., the amount of water displaced by an object is equal to its weight. Some of the oldest examples of primitive life jackets can be traced back to using inflated bladders, animal skins, or hollow sealed gourds to support humans when crossing deep streams and rivers.
In 450 BCE, Herodotus of Halicarnassus, the father of Greek history, wrote about death from hypothermia and contemplated how to prevent it. Centuries later, in 870 BCE, the army of Assyrian king Assur-Nasir-Pal used inflatable animal skins to cross a moat. This was one of the first documented uses of a flotation device.
These crude devices were followed by other buoyant safety devices consisting of simple blocks of wood or cork. But circa 1851 it was famed British Arctic explorer Capt. John Ross Ward who developed the first life jacket, made out of cork. However, cork was heavy and very uncomfortable to wear.
In 1900, the life jacket was improved upon by Gustave Trouvé, a French electrical engineer, who patented a battery-powered life jacket. This device used small, rubber-insulated maritime electric batteries to inflate the life jacket — and also power a light to transmit and receive SOS messages.
Then about 30 years later came the “Mae West” life preserver, which consisted of an inflatable rubber bladder covered in khaki cotton. Soldiers called the vest the “Mae West” because of its resemblance to the film star’s buxom figure.
Over the years, countless innovations have been made to get us to the life jackets that we currently use. Today, there are five primary types of life jackets manufactured.
Type I: Open Water Life Jacket: This jacket is used to protect the wearer in open water, these life jackets provide safety in rough seas and are useful in maintaining the body in the optimum position to prevent drowning. This is the best life jacket for keeping your head above water in rough seas.
Type II: Inshore Water Personal Flotation Device: These jackets are used primarily in inshore waters and in locations where rapid rescue operations can be implemented. They provide minimum buoyancy for an adult wearer.
Type III: Buoyancy Vest: These jackets are good for protection in inland waters, near shore, where the chance of immediate rescue is good. They are comfortable to wear and provide minimum buoyancy for an adult wearer.
Type IV: Throwable device: This device is designed to be thrown to an overboard victim. It is not to be worn. Often times the Type IV is attached to a 100-foot line referred to as a “painter line.”
Type V: Specialist Personal Flotation Device: This jacket is a special personal flotation device used by extreme watersports enthusiasts for kayaking, whitewater rafting in rapids, or on a powerboat or personal watercraft, where there is a high risk of the person being thrown overboard or being left behind in the water.
In spite of our best efforts to advertise the advantages of wearing life jackets, 2020 marked the highest number of drowning deaths since 2001. The most current U.S. Coast Guard nationwide data, compiled in 2020, shows 5,265 accidents that led to 3,191 injuries and 767 deaths. This rate represents a 25 percent increase from 2019.
In Florida, there were 236 reported accidents, with 534 injuries and 79 deaths. The majority of fatal boating accident victims drown. Of those drowning victims in Florida, 88 percent were not wearing a life jacket.
Why is this, you ask? It’s because of our inadequate regulations compared to the rest of the United States, where the mean age requirement for wearing a life jacket is 12 years old.
Here in Florida, you must have onboard a wearable USCG-approved PFD for each person. However, the requirements for wearing them are few. Our current regulations require only that a child under 6 years of age wear a USCG-approved Type I, II or III life jacket while on any vessel less than 26 feet in length, and only while underway. It’s no wonder we have the highest number of drowning deaths since 2001.
So, the next time you’re getting ready to cast off lines for a fun-filled day on the water, be responsible and include a brief on how to don a life jacket in the event of an emergency. Remember, captain, you are responsible for the lives of those onboard your vessel. Wear it, Florida!
Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain and assessor with 40 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and teaches both basic and advanced boating education. Contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or visit his website, BoatTutors.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.