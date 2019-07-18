One of the most frustrating things for a beginning angler is having your bait stolen. You know the bait was on the hook — after all, you put it there not 30 seconds ago — and now it’s gone, leaving you with just a bare hook. Fish can be sneaky, no doubt about it. But there’s a way you can level the playing field.
Circle hooks were originally developed for commercial fishing and really found their niche in the longline industry. When a longliner puts out several miles of fishing line, there’s no way to set each hook individually. To be efficient, they needed a method that would result in fish hooking themselves. And that’s exactly what a circle hook does.
Look at the shape of a circle hook. A J-hook (regular fishing hook) has its sharp point roughly parallel to the shank. If you tie a line to the eye and pull that line toward you, the hook’s point will also move toward you. If something is in front of that point, it will be impaled. That’s what happens when you set the hook.
However, in a circle hook, the point is perpendicular to the shank, bent at a near 90-degree angle. If you tie a line to this hook’s eye and pull it toward you, the point won’t stick into anything. A circle hook can’t be set by tugging the line — all that happens is the hook pops out of the fish’s mouth.
Some magic trick. All you get is another stolen bait. Ripoff!
Well, sure, if you do it that way. Remember, the longline fishermen can’t and don’t set their hooks. The fish eats the bait, swallows it down, then turns and tries to swim away. The hook, still attached to the huge and heavy longline, slides back out the fish’s throat and embeds itself in the corner of the mouth. If you’re having a hard time picturing that in your head, you’re not the only one. But trust me — that’s how the physics work, and it’s not that hard to demonstrate.
Although circle hooks were developed to be merciless fish-collecting tools, they can also be a conservationist’s best friend. Because the hook usually ends up in mouth tissue rather than in the throat or gut, it’s generally easy to remove with minimal damage to the fish. And because the shape of the hook makes it almost impossible for a fish to shake it loose, de-barbed circle hooks work very well for catching fish, and come out very easily.
While a circle hook is usually easy to remove, sometimes weird things happen and the hook will end up in an odd place. I’ve seen fish hooked through the gills, in the eye, in the tail and right through the belly fat. These are rare occurrences, though — maybe 1 or 2 percent of fish caught.
When used correctly, a circle hook is probably the most efficient way to catch fish using natural bait. As a bonus, the hook ends up placed in a way that makes it simple to remove, allowing you to release fish that are healthy and will live to fight another day.
Of course, everything has a downside. The biggest one with circle hooks is how to remove them. A circle hook rotates into a fish’s lip, and it has to be rotated back out. This is easiest with a pair of long-nosed pliers or a dehooker with a loop at the end. Traditional dehooking tools remove the hook by applying pressure on the bend. This won’t remove a circle hook and can actually cause significant damage to the fish.
Experienced fishermen sometimes have trouble switching to circle hooks. It’s often very hard to break the habit of jerking the rod to set the hook. That’s pretty much a guaranteed way to lose fish every time if you’ve got a circle hook tied on. This skill is a lot easier for new fishermen to develop, since they don’t have the muscle memory of hook-setting.
It’s for this reason that offset circle hooks were developed. In an offset circle hook, the point is bent slightly so it’s no longer directly in line with the shank. This allows the hook to be set like a regular J-hook. That sounds good, but offset circle hooks frequently hook fish in the throat or gut. That slightly tweaked tip is all it takes to ruin the virtues of a circle hook.
When you’re choosing circle hooks at the tackle shop, always look for the words “inline,” “tournament,” or “non-offset” somewhere on the packaging. Those are true circle hooks. If the package says “offset” or “sport,” pass it by. And from a legal standpoint, non-offset circle hooks are required when fishing for reef fish (including mangrove snapper) and sharks.
Adding circle hooks to your bag of tricks can be a fantastic way to land more fish and reduce your frustration level. Remember, fishing is supposed to be a relaxing leisure activity. If stolen baits are leading to your blood pressure rising, nine out of 10 cardiologists recommend switching to circle hooks (and so do I).
As the Fish Coach, Capt. Josh Olive offers personalized instruction on how and where to fish in Southwest Florida. Whether you’re a complete beginner or just looking to refine your techniques, he can help you get past the frustration and start catching more fish. Lessons can be held on your boat, on local piers or even in your backyard. To book your session or for more information, go to FishCoach.net, email Josh@FishCoach.net or call 941-276-9657.
