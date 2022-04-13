No, not Martians — martins, as in purple martins. It surely would cause quite a stir if there were Martians landing at Lemon Creek Wildflower Preserve.
I just don’t know how it is that we always pick one of the windiest days of spring to go check the purple martin condos and gourds at the preserve. But as usual, we almost were blown away.
We and other volunteers have sighted a few purple martins investigating the real estate over the past month. This is the time they return from their vacations in the southern hemisphere. We always anticipate the arrival of these fascinating birds, and we’ve prepared the condos and gourds to get them ready for the new tenants.
We have cleaned out every condo and gourd and have placed a bit of pine needle nesting material to attract the visitors to the condos and gourds. The best part: The rent is really cheap, which is unusual these days.
Don is the one who does the hard work of climbing the ladder and removing the baffle so we can lower the condos. I had to hold the ladder and the baffle for him because wind was so strong. We then check every single condo and gourd to see if there are any nests. We were disappointed to only find two half-completed nests. We are hopeful that when we check again in several weeks, there will be more completed nests.
Several purple martins flitted overhead as we worked, probably wondering what we were doing with their condos and gourds. Just this past Saturday, one of the volunteers counted 15 purple martins flitting around the condos and gourds. This is quite exciting for us bird nerds.
Much of the martins’ habitat has been destroyed by huge developments — a fate the eastern bluebird also faces. When bluebirds were in serious decline, wonderful organizations were created to ensure both species would have places to nest.
Groups like the Northern American Bluebird Society and the Audubon Naturalist Society taught people how to build bluebird trails, and over time the eastern bluebirds have made a fantastic comeback. The originator of the bluebird trail was Lawrence Zeleny. To learn more about these beautiful little bluebirds of happiness, you can read his book, “The Bluebird: How You Can Help Its Fight for Survival.”
Similarly, over the years purple martin advocates have taught folks the history of purple martins and why it is so important to erect and maintain nesting structures for these birds (even though it’s a myth that they eat huge numbers of mosquitoes). As a result, many folks interested in wildlife have erected martin condos and gourd racks. These generous people have helped the survival of the purple martin.
East of the Mississippi River, almost all the purple martin colonies are manmade. Purple martins do not excavate their own nesting holes. They have always used cavities vacated by other birds. This was observed thousands of years ago, and Native Americans actually erected gourds for the martins to use for their nests.
The purple martin is the largest of the swallow family in North America. The male is quite striking as his shiny purple-black feathers look like patent leather. The female is easily distinguished by her light underside.
Once she has a suitable nest site, the female will lay about five white eggs. The female has a brood patch and will be the only one on the nest. Last year we had only one productive female, and she laid only three eggs. We have great hopes for more nests and more babies this year.
People seem never to tire listening to the martins’ sweet sing song and watch their aeronautics as they flit through the sky snagging insects. They will eat many types of flying insects: Butterflies, dragonflies, moths and even bees and wasps. And yes, they do eat a mosquito here and there, but the truth is they much prefer larger prey.
Stay tuned; we will have more reports about the Lemon Creek Wildflower Preserve’s purple martin community as the season progresses. To become a member or learn more about Lemon Creek Wildflower Preserve, go to https://bit.ly/3KwSUhy.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
