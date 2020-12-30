2020 was a challenge, and many of us endured strains beyond any we have faced before. Now that we’re at the end of the year, let’s all look at our blessings and figure out to put our lives back on a happier course.
Fishing and boating offer relief from the chaos of crowds, news and pandemic insanity. Take care of business then get outside away from problems to explore fishing opportunities.
Trout and redfish are closed to harvest until June 1 (if the FWC doesn’t extend closures). It’s fun to play with these fish but I’m ready to eat some when we can, and reopening will certainly help the fishing industry. In the meantime, trout are delicate so please be extremely careful releasing them. When possible, use a de-hooker instead of your hands. Redfish offer as much challenge sight fishing as bonefish. If you are up for it, give them a go.
Snook are also closed to harvest and should reopen Sept. 1. It’s been tough doing without, but these stocks are looking very good, and I’m hoping cold weather won’t become a problem. Cold water is hard on them, so consider not targeting them until it warms up.
Sheepshead are a best bet from now into March. They have liberal bag limits and are abundant. We are already catching some and they will school up to spawn next month. I like fresh shrimp threaded on a 1/0 hook and a knocker rig. Keep it simple; 20 pound gear is powerful enough in most situations. Work around structures of all kinds, natural or manmade.
I’m seeing some black sea bass showing up recently. They are smaller but offer very tasty white meat. You might find some while sheepshead fishing. Shrimp are good bait choice here also.
We frequently find some flounder scattered around the structures and ledges. Shrimp or cut bait works well for them. Be aware that flounder usually grab your offering and just sit there. If you feel some resistance when you lift your rod tip, pull and see if a flatfish blesses your catch. Sizes and bag limits will change in March. Use the Fish Rules app to keep up.
Lane snapper are not as abundant as recent years but the ones we find are larger. They will begin to spawn soon and may get more abundant. I use shrimp, cut baits or squid on knocker rigs here also. Most action starts about 50 feet and bigger fish are much deeper. Natural bottom is the place to fish.
Mango snapper can be found in our local passes sometimes but are better on deeper water ledges or wrecks. Live shrimp or smaller pinfish are best bait here. Use longer fluorocarbon leaders and minimum terminal gear. Big eyes make them wary, and these fish outsmart us many days.
We do have red grouper still available, but most keepers are in deeper waters from 60 feet out. Live baits and frozen minnows are good options to present here. Stouter gear (I like 50-pound conventional rigs) are best to drag them away from structures. Look for patchy hard bottom we call Swiss cheese for a mix of snapper and grouper. Larger baits work better for us.
On Gulf excursions we also find redmouth grunts, which are tasty if you don’t mind the work to clean smaller fish. Shrimp are perfect here, and with some luck you could get a hogfish treat.
Many of you don’t own boats so let me share a secret: Most boat owners enjoy sharing trips with friends! The secret is for you to make their trips easier. Help out and pay some of the expenses. Help rig gear and learn how it’s done. Be sure to help clean fish and the boat if want a return invite. There is tons of work involved in fishing trips, and significant expenses too. Fuel, bait, ice, tackle and food all add up fast.
We do have a few land-based angler spots to learn and fish. The old railroad trestles at Placida and El Jobean are good areas. Because others are already there, you might discover opportunities to learn from more experienced anglers.
Consider inside fishing if winds blow out Gulf trips. Take advantage of extreme winter low tides to learn your way around the backcountry. Share the adventures with family and friends — and especially children. Be thankful for what we have and don’t obsess on negative messes. And let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
