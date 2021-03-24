By Robert Lugiewicz
It’s very important to be observant when you’re out fishing (or in life, for that matter). Be honest: When you’re pulling up on a flat, are you really paying attention to what’s going around you, or are you headed to that little stretch of mangroves where you caught fish before? We’re all guilty of that straight-ahead-itis, at least some of the time.
Of course, it won’t do you much good to pay attention if you don’t remember what you’ve seen or heard, and no one can remember everything. Keeping a fishing log, whether it’s a pre-made book intended for this purpose or just a notebook, will make you a much better angler.
Your log will contain bits of information — what you caught, where you caught it, tide, moon phase, wind direction and strength, water and air temperature, assorted weather conditions (air pressure, cloud cover, etc.), baits and anything else that might make a difference in your success or lack of it. None of these nuggets of information means a whole lot by itself, but if you compile them together you can start to see patterns forming.
You may discover, for example, that a particular spot tends to produce a good redfish bite when the wind is blowing from the east but holds few when it’s out of the west. Or maybe the big trout on a certain flat feed best on strong incoming tides and weaker tides usually mean just little fish biting. But to gather this kind of information, you’ll have to be willing to do some experimentation.
Observation and experimentation go hand in hand. Before you do anything else, stop for a moment and look around you. Going a bit slower will make you a better fisherman. Anglers who fish on foot or from a paddlecraft are usually pretty good. Their limited mobility means they are forced to watch and figure out the patterns of the fish they’re pursuing — after all, if they’re not catching them on the Burnt Store bar, they can’t just fire up the engine and run over to Bull Bay.
Owning an expensive boat with lots of horsepower is no guarantee you’ll catch more. However, chances are pretty good you’ll burn a lot of gas and waste a lot of time jumping around looking for fish — fish that might have been under your hull in the first place, if you’d only known how to get them to bite.
No matter how much you learn or how much information you gather, you can never know everything. Most fish populations are cyclical, and the cycles are a challenge to predict. Long-term weather patterns also make a huge difference, and predicting them is a throw of the dice. Will we have a cold winter or a warm one? Will the rains start at the end of May or wait until the end of July?
Every year we see unexpected declines or surges in particular species. For example, those of you who have been here a few years have seen good and bad baitfish years. You’ve seen times when redfish were plentiful and times when no one could find any.
What drives these patterns? No one really knows. All I can tell you is that things like this have happened before and will happen again. Some folks will get freaked out about their favorite fish disappearing, but that’s just because people tend to remember positive events and forget the negative ones.
Of course, most people don’t really remember yesterday, let alone things that happened a year ago. That’s another reason a written log is so important — when you write things as they happen, you won’t be as reliant on your memory, which will lie to you.
Paying attention to as much of what’s going on as you can is the best way I know to stay at the top of your game. But it’s also important to remember there’s more to it than just the number or size of the fish you catch. Watch every sunrise like it’s your first and every sunset like it’s your last, and cherish every moment on the water. We are very fortunate to have this amazing place — it’s definitely not a bad thing. And don’t forget to share it with someone.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.