By Capt. Cayle Wills
Shrimp is a dietary staple of nearly every fish in our Harbor all year long, and so they make excellent bait all year long. That’s why knowing how to rig a shrimp is a basic skill every Charlotte Harbor anglers needs.
The majority of us use shrimp as a cast-and-let-it-sit bait. There’s nothing wrong with that. It’s productive, especially on sheepshead and redfish. It’s the easiest way to fish with shrimp, but even with this method, there are a few different ways to rig.
Most of the time, I hook my shrimp up through the last segment of its body, right in front of the tail fan. I go up from the bottom and out through the top of the shrimp. This is the hardest part of its body, so the shrimp will stay on your hook when you’re casting under docks or mangrove branches. It also puts all the weight at the end of your line, which will help your sidearm cast.
If you are going to use weight to peg your shrimp to the bottom, I recommend using a splitshot sinker. I put that splitshot down low, about an inch or two from my hook. This, again, keeps the weight toward the end of your line and helps your casting. If you attach the splitshot up high on your leader, you’ll get a “helicopter” action when you cast. That is wasting energy that should be going forward.
Another thing to remember when you are using splitshot sinkers is to put them on only finger-tight. Don’t crimp them on with your teeth or a pair of pliers. If you get hung in the trees and start pulling your line back towards you, your leader will stretch and a finger-tight weight will simply fall off. If you crimp it on, then it shoots back at you. Weights are much cheaper to replace than eyeballs.
Another good way to fish shrimp under the docks and mangroves is to hook them across the head. You do have to make sure you avoid the dark spots on his head, because if you hit those you will kill the shrimp. The whole point of rigging this way is to let your shrimp swim around naturally, which doesn’t work nearly as well with a dead shrimp.
If you are rigging this way with a circle hook, make sure you break the “horn” of the shrimp off. Sometimes a circle hook will foul under that horn, causing you to miss fish.
Avoid using weights when you rig like this. Again, we want that shrimp to swim around and do what a shrimp does. I try to use as thin of a wire hook as I think I can get away with. Big, heavy-duty hooks act as weights and just sink your shrimp to the bottom. This is a very good way to target snook in the winter. A shrimp swimming around under the mangroves will tempt even a lethargic snook hiding under the trees. This also isn’t a bad way to fish for trout in shallow water.
Speaking of trout… If I’m out on the grassflats, sometimes I like to jig a shrimp across the bottom. I use a sixteenth- or eighth-ounce jighead with a shrimp. The key is to remember how shrimp swim. Most people think that shrimp swim backwards, but they actually swim slowly forward most of the time. Yes, I know — you reach into your livewell and they all jump away backwards with a flip of their tails. And that escaping action is what we are trying to reproduce when jigging a shrimp.
So I tear the tail off the little bugger and run that jighead up through its tail and out the top of its back. Now every time you jig that shrimp, you’ll mimic the action of a shrimp escaping up and back out of the grass to flutter back to the bottom. Just about any fish out on the flats will find that hard to resist. Don’t be surprised to pick up redfish, snook, pompano and flounder in addition to the trout.
Dangling a shrimp under a float on the flats is also a great idea. I’ll usually place my shrimp about 2 feet under the bobber. The point of the bobber is to keep the shrimp off the bottom, visible and vulnerable to attack. If you leave a shrimp on the bottom, chances are he’s going to dig into the sand and hide himself. Few fish can find a buried shrimp. The golden standard is a shrimp under a popping cork. I use the popping cork two ways: As it’s designed and as a bite alarm.
When using it as a popping cork, I hook the shrimp across the center of his body. The reason I do this (and this is the only time I do this) is trout will sometimes fold that shrimp up to eat it so it goes down smoothly. Trout prefer to eat baitfish head first, because just about everything in the ocean goes down better that way. But shrimp are pointed at both ends for their protection, and most of you have discovered firsthand how much those pointy ends hurt. So a trout will fold that shrimp up so it doesn’t hurt its sensitive mouth.
I usually don’t start popping a popping cork right away. I cast out and let it sit for a few minutes, waiting to see if anything else eats that shrimp. Many of our fish can be spooked with a popping cork, so give those fish a chance to find your bait. If nothing happens, pop away.
Like I said above, I’ll also use the popping cork as a bite alarm. If I’m drifting on the flats, throwing an artificial from the front of my boat, I usually toss a shrimp under a popping cork out the back of the boat. I’ll put a splitshot on my leader between the cork and shrimp to help keep the shrimp down when drifting. If you use a loud popping cork, like a Cajun Thunder or the Bomber corks, you’ll usually hear it rattling when something starts nibbling on your shrimp.
A lot of anglers fish whitebait in the summer and only go to shrimp when the weather gets cold and the baitfish leave. But you can use shrimp to catch fish all year long, not just in winter. They are hands-down our most versatile bait. Say it with me: Everything eats shrimp.
Capt. Cayle Wills is former charter captain and has embarked on a new career as a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.