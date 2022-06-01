If it got away, there obviously is not a picture to be shown. Sadly, I only have this latest tale to tell after missing the bass of a lifetime. Considering that this happened while I was fishing in a Southern Toyota Series tournament, makes it all the worse when I think about the prestige it may have brought me.
Everyone who fishes for bass has aspirations of catching one over the illustrious 10-pound mark. Once you get one of those, you feel accomplished. I have been fortunate enough to land one at 11.5 pounds. That was a truly remarkable bass — the fish of a lifetime.
But I’m the one I lost last week was bigger — maybe a lot bigger. I got to see this behemoth twice while I fought it, and she was absolutely huge. So, let me set the stage for you.
The tournament was on Lake Harris a week ago. I’d had a great practice. I fished a club tournament with my wife where we took fifth place. During that event, I boated two fish over 5 pounds. One was over 7 pounds and won big bass.
Because I was fishing the Toyota tournament on the same lake four days after our tournament, I didn’t over-fish the areas where I caught these bigger fish. Instead, I elected to weigh in some smaller bass that I caught in other parts of the lake.
The first day of the Toyota event came around. I ran off to my starting spot and boated one right off the bat. I continued to fish that area with no luck. I went to my second spot and started to throw my favorite bait (a Gambler Big EZ swimbait in the Forty-Niner color). As I worked my way around the area, I didn’t see much movement in the water. No bait blowing up, no vegetation being moved, nothing. That’s when it always happens.
Trying to decide if I should stay, I made one more cast. It got a monster strike. When that bass hit, it looked like someone dropped a cannonball into the water. The explosion was huge.
Obviously, it was a big fish. Not expecting it to be that big, I worked the bass to where I thought I had it pinned in the pads. Once I do that, then it’s time to go retrieve it. Not this one.
I could see the bass just under the pads, and that’s when I realized it was a true giant. The fish’s back was as wide as my hand from fingertip to wrist. I was trying to move slowly to avoid spooking her, but as I eased closer she took off.
Now, for this type of fishing, I don’t play around. I use 50-pound braid and lock my drag all the way down. She didn’t care. I’ve never had a bass strip drag like this. It looked like the scene in Jaws when they first hook the shark on a rod and reel. She started to burn through the pads peeling drag. I was helpless — I couldn’t do anything with this bass to slow it down.
I have caught numerous bass in the 9- to 10-pound class on this same rod and reel and never had one do that. I knew this bass was well over the 10-pound mark, and I knew it was going to take a big ol’ wad of luck to bring her in.
My co-angler for the day was lying on the deck of the boat, trying to free the line from the pads as the bass swam away from us. Unfortunately, the strain and abrasion was too much for the line, and it finally snapped.
If it was up to me, I would have looked for the end of the line for the rest of the day and hauled her in by hand — but that’s against the tournament rules. I settled for little bass that barely made it over five pounds of weight. What can you do?
Hooking a bass like that is certainly rare. Hooking it during a tournament is almost unheard of, so to lose it really hurt. Both of us briefly had eyes on this fish. Based on the length and girth we saw, we estimated that bass to go somewhere between 12 and 16 pounds.
But you can’t bring an estimate to the weigh-in. All I have is the memory of the loss, and the visualization of the biggest blowup I may ever see on a surface lure. I guess that’s better than nothing, but I can’t stop thinking about what could have been had I came in with one that size. That bass would have drawn some major attention.
But targeting these fish around dense vegetation or other structure always gives the biggest ones a chance to break you off and get away. When you fish in a high-risk, high-reward situation, this is what can happen. I suppose I should be thankful I’m a bass angler. The chances of a big one sinking my boat and eating me legs-first are pretty low.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
