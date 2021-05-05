In last week’s column, we looked at how our local waters are being degraded and damaged. This week, I want to focus on solutions, which have not been easy to find. One recommendation I have deals with how we look at the issues we have, and how we approach the solutions. I believe the late Dr. W. Edwards Deming may offer us some help in this area.
If you aren’t familiar with Dr. Deming, he was an engineer, statistician and professor. I have taken several of his courses such as Total Quality Leadership, Total Quality Management and Methods for Managing Quality. Like any educational opportunity, I believe each of us can take a nugget or two of wisdom out of what we learn to help fill our life’s tool box.
Dr. Deming’s approach was simple: “It’s not enough to do your best. You must first know what to do, and then do your best.” You see, Dr. Deming never believed in using the word “problem.” What he did believe was that any issue that caused a deviation from the desired outcome was caused by a flaw in the process somewhere along the way.
He also felt that before you could be effective in your ability to fix it, you had to first understand the entire process you were trying to refine. Where am I going with this and how does it apply to our water woes? Please keep reading.
We currently have major water quality issues that are plaguing our area. We have many groups out there. Some are protesting, some are trying to come up with solutions, and some are just blaming others. While most are doing their best, I don’t know if any of them really know what to do.
What we should first understand is that there’s no one issue we can fix and like magic our water will be clean again. We need a clear picture of what is broken, and the only way to get that is by understanding how our water got polluted in the first place.
This is a crucial step in improving the process that got us here. Simply cleaning the water won’t work. More specifically, we can clean the polluted water, but that’s not fixing the process. Finding the source of the dirty water is how you fix the process.
For a real solution, we must go to the source of the issue — and it turns out to be us. We broke the system, and now we need to fix the process. We cannot merely plant a tree, divert the water, introduce a fish or add a chemical and call it good. Polluted water will continue to flow.
To solve this issue, we must identify and stop the multiple sources of pollution that are creating the factors that have caused this disaster. Treating symptoms is not enough. We have to go to the source. Only then can we begin to reverse our pollution issues.
How can we do that? Suggestions: Restrict chemical fertilizers and pesticides. Fix our septic tank issues. Replace aged sewer pipes. Recycle. Improve farming practices in our state, beginning with sustainable growing practices. Limit wastewater discharge and flushing practices currently used by farmers.
We also need to open areas in the Intracoastal Waterway that have been closed off. We need to restore flow, not just south to Florida Bay but also to areas around Placida Harbor, Kettle Bay, Gasparilla Sound and Lemon Bay.
This isn’t fixing problems — it’s fixing the processes that are creating the water quality issues. That’s the only way this is going to work. We can filter, divert, treat, and eliminate items all we want, but if the sources of the pollution are not addressed and resolved, we’ll just be treating the same symptoms over and over again forever. Fix the process, and the water quality will eventually improve.
Sorry, folks — no instant gratification, miracle cure or wand-waving is going to get us clean water tomorrow. But if all 1.3 million of us here in Southwest Florida start acting responsible right now to improve our own individual processes, we can and will make a difference.
Of course, we can’t do it all by making changes to our own routines. We need to also hold industries that are contributing to polluting our waterways accountable. We need to demand elected officials charged with keeping our environment pristine do their part too. Then and only then can we have a permanent solution to Florida’s major water quality issues.
Remember, the buck stops with us. Florida has a population of more than 22 million people. I believe each of us must do our part to care for the environment — not just for today and tomorrow, but also for future generations to enjoy. Let’s make a difference in our own backyards.
Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain with 38 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and teaches both basic and advanced boating education. You can contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or by visiting his website, BoatTutors.com.
