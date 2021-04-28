At the conclusion of my on-the-water training session last Sunday, I felt strongly about writing a follow-up to my column from two weeks ago. As my client and I coughed and choked while navigating through a plethora of dead fish by the Port Charlotte Beach Complex, we began discussing our observations on how it was affecting everyone who lives in our community.
The focus of this column is our deteriorating water conditions here in Southwest Florida. Please keep in mind, I’m not a scientist — but I do like research and care very much about our environment. The intent of this column is to incite out-of-the-box thinking and innovation that start discussions that will lead to solutions not more problems. I’d like to set the stage and focus on some statistics along with a few solutions we can all help with.
There are currently about 1.3 million of us here in Southwest Florida, I’m confident you have read the paper, watched the news, or experienced the effects that pollution and harmful algae blooms (HABs) are having on our environment. Our current issues have been caused by more than 60 years of neglect to our ecosystem.
As discussed in my previous column, I believe several factors are fueling the current crisis we are experiencing: Excessive fertilizers and pesticides, pollution coming from runoff of our roads, sewage spills, too many homes, businesses, farming, and our vehicles.
These issues are compounded by the manipulation of water flow that began with the completion of the Tamiami Trail in 1928 with 264 miles of roads. In many cases, the changes to our natural hydrology do not allow for the natural and vigorous water exchange required to sustain a healthy oxygen-rich ecosystem.
This includes our nearly 2,100 miles of canals which were carved out by General Development in the 1950s — many with no outlets so they suffer from hypoxia — to maximize the number of waterfront lots they could sell. Oh, and let’s not forget non-mandatory recycling policies here in Florida.
With the culmination of all of these factors, I believe the collective “we” have created the perfect storm. Please read on with this mindset: If we all do just a little, we can and will accomplish a lot.
I’m very concerned about our state’s current course of resolve to fix our water quality issues. There are many groups heading in various directions, all trying to achieve the same goal: Clean water. The problem is, many of these groups are too focused on Lake Okeechobee. Although the lake and its toxic diverted waterflow are part of the problem, we need to get to the root.
If Lake Okeechobee is the source of our problem, then what do you think about Lake Tohopekaliga, East Lake Tohopekaliga, Cypress Lake, Lake Hatchineha, Lake Gentry, Cat Inland Swamp or Lake Conlin? How do you think they contribute to our pollution problem? The answer is that they all eventually drain to the Kissimmee River, which makes its way south to Lake Okeechobee and eventually to the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic. Still just think we have one contributing source?
What about the Peace and Myakka rivers? Have you ever looked at a chart and followed those north to see what tributaries and lakes feed them? If not, make sure you are sitting down when you do. You may feel the need to pass out when you see just how complicated solving this problem is going to be.
And how about the Mississippi River? We don’t hear anything about the Mighty Mississippi, but its drainage covers more than a million square miles — including most of the nation’s farmland and several major cities. The runoff from both agricultural and urban areas flows down the river to the sea. What effect does it have on the Gulf of Mexico and our ecosystem?
Our feeding currents and winds are driven seasonally by the Caribbean Sea and the flows north of Cuba that begin far away from Florida. Those all can and do play a major factor in pushing water up into the Gulf of Mexico and creating dead zones that cannot escape.
They all help push water up into the Gulf of Mexico. That water flows north and eventually meets up with the water flowing south from the Mississippi which then creates a very strange vortex that keeps water stagnant until storms break things up or the sediment sinks to the bottom of the Gulf.
Could some of our problems even be driven by Hurricane Katrina in 2005? How much debris and waste were pumped into the Gulf of Mexico and did it sink to the bottom awaiting an opportunity to be dispersed by a storm like Hurricane Irma? What about the Deepwater Horizon oil spill? Could there be lingering effects from the huge amount of chemicals dumped to make the oil sink? Starting to see an even bigger challenge?
Still more waterflow manipulation occurred in the 1950s and ‘60s to dredge the Intracoastal Waterway through Gasparilla Sound, Placida Harbor, Kettle Harbor, Lemon Bay and Pine Island Sound. Has that caused its own set of unique challenges? During tidal exchanges, warmer low-oxygen waters on the flats are exchanged for cooler oxygenated water from the Gulf. But if water flows are altered, the tide may merely exchange hypoxic water for more of the same.
Don’t forget the roads we started developing in the early 1900s. They’re almost perfect dams that block sheet flow of water — something that used to happen every year in very flat Southwest Florida. And what happens to all that pollution that runs off those roads and into our man-made ditches, which make their way to our waterways? I think you know.
Finally, what about the lack of recycling we have in this state? Current data suggests that only about 55 percent of Floridians recycle. With as much as 8 million tons of plastic entering our world’s oceans each year, we are creating a soup of microplastics which is being ingested into our mussels, scallops, crabs, and fish. Those same microplastics are now showing up in the guts of our fish, and have even been detected in fish fillets that have been tested.
So, my conclusion is this: I believe there is compelling evidence that we have multiple sources that are each contributing to the degradation of our water quality. The challenge we now face is to decide what direction we head to solve these issues, and what changes we can make both regionally and personally to help reverse this trend and save our environment.
Coming next week: Some ideas to do just that.
Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain with 38 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and teaches both basic and advanced boating education. You can contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or by visiting his website, BoatTutors.com.
