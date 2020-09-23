Take a look at your job. Are you a specialist or a generalist? An example of a generalist: An auto mechanic. Over the course of a day, he might replace brake pads, coax a fussy minivan door into closing, and exorcise electrical gremlins from windshield wipers. He’s got to know at least a little about every operating system in a vehicle.
Then there’s the specialist. He does air conditioning systems, and that’s it. This has advantages — he probably has less competition, since there’s not an HVAC shop on every corner, and he doesn’t need to worry about the other 95 percent of your truck. But also comes with inherent risk. What if the auto manufacturers start building cars with more reliable A/C? He might go out of business.
The same is true in nature. Generalists can live in a lot of places and survive on many different food sources. They can quickly adapt and make the best of current conditions. The trade-off: They have constant competition. Put a bowl of cat food out on your front porch and watch the generalists (grackles, raccoons, opossums, cockroaches, etc.) squabble over it.
Specialists don’t care about that. They have a niche, and they stick to it. One such specialist is the zebra swallowtail, one of our most beautiful butterflies. They can be found all over Southwest Florida, but their distribution is patchy. There are areas where they are quite abundant, and others where they are completely absent. Curiosity about why led me to some truths about the danger of specialization.
Zebra swallowtail caterpillars are dependent on a single type of plant. This is not too unusual in the butterfly world. Most of their larvae have only a short list of suitable host plants. It’s one of the ways we identify caterpillars. Some of them are true specialists and will eat the leaves of only one plant species.
In the case of zebra swallowtails, plants in the pawpaw family are the only hosts. This is a small group, with only eight species. Pawpaws range throughout the eastern U.S. as far north as Michigan and New York and as far west as Kansas, but they’re most abundant in the Smoky Mountain and Midwest states.
In Florida, we have seven of the eight (four of them locally). The only one that’s missing from the state is the common pawpaw (Asimina triloba) — the one that’s most wide-ranging, and the only one that people usually eat.
Pawpaw fruit is frequently harvested from the wild, where the plant occurs in dense stands called pawpaw patches. These stands are clonal. In the distant past, one seed sprouted. The tree grew and then sent up root suckers, which eventually grew into new trees and did the same. Some pawpaw patches may have been growing for thousands of years.
This seems like an odd way to reproduce, given that pawpaws produce fruits that are full of seeds. Our local species often sprout from seeds, which are spread by fruit-eating mammals. The animals eat the fruit, seeds and all. New plants start from their droppings, which make a convenient batch of fertilizer for a good start.
Common pawpaws used to do this, but they can’t anymore. Have you ever opened a pawpaw? The seeds are huge, much too large to safely pass through the gut of most animals. Instead of swallowing them, they eat around them and drop them. The seeds, not having the benefits of being scarified in the digestive tract and then buried in dung, dry up and die.
This happens because the animals the common pawpaw co-evolved with are gone. While other pawpaw species are generalists, with fruits eaten by many species and small seeds to match, the common pawpaw is a specialist. Its massive fruits are meant to attract megafauna — mastodons and giant ground sloths.
These animals would think nothing of swallowing pawpaws whole or perhaps lightly crushed, spreading seeds far and wide in their wake. Of course, the pawpaw has a problem: These creatures are extinct. Today, the only animals big enough to do this job are bears, and even they generally pick around the seeds.
The common pawpaw survives into the 21st century for three reasons: Its ability to reproduce clonally; tough seeds that can be spread by flowing water, which is why most pawpaw patches are in river floodplains; and the fact that humans enjoy the fruit, which led Native Americans to plant them in limited numbers.
The pawpaw was lucky. Most other plants that depended on megafauna did not have those particular advantages, and so are now extinct. The zebra swallowtail was also lucky. If not for the good fortune of the common pawpaw, the butterfly’s range would now be restricted to Florida and Georgia, where the smaller pawpaw species are found.
In nature, species depend on one another. When the weather is screwy and plants don’t grow or fruit well, the animals that rely on those food sources go hungry and sometimes starve. Predators suffer when their prey becomes less common. Wild things have no choice; their roles are set by evolution. But you and I do, so be careful who you depend on. Don’t let someone else going off the rails drag you along too.
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657. For (almost) daily photos of local wild things and places, follow florida_is_wild on Instagram.
