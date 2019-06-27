Charlotte Harbor, FL (33980)

Today

Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High near 95F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A stray thunderstorm is possible throughout the evening. Clear to partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.