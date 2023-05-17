Big largemouth

If you want to put bass to the boat, you need to be able to make good casts — but you don’t want to hit them in the head.

 WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive

Accurate casting can take on different meanings depending on what you are casting to, or casting at. Many anglers think that chucking a bait right on top of their target is a great cast. While some situations may call for you to do just that, the preferred option is usually to cast past your target.

I will lay this out to you in Florida fishing situations. Say you are out on your favorite body of water in summer. The hydrilla has grown up, and there are holes in that vegetation that you want to drop a bait into. You fire a cast that lands — ker-PLUNK! — right in the middle of the best-looking hole.


   

Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments