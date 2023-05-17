Accurate casting can take on different meanings depending on what you are casting to, or casting at. Many anglers think that chucking a bait right on top of their target is a great cast. While some situations may call for you to do just that, the preferred option is usually to cast past your target.
I will lay this out to you in Florida fishing situations. Say you are out on your favorite body of water in summer. The hydrilla has grown up, and there are holes in that vegetation that you want to drop a bait into. You fire a cast that lands — ker-PLUNK! — right in the middle of the best-looking hole.
You may be thinking that you just made the perfect cast. In reality, you probably just scared every bass away from the area.
There are better ways to present your bait. In a situation like I described above, you’d probably be using a soft plastic bait. The best way to catch a bass would be to cast the bait past the hole, slide it across the weeds and let it gently drop in, so the bait enters the water with no sound or splash. Any time you are fishing holes in topped-out vegetation, this is the approach you should be taking.
When you fish vertical structure, or anything standing in the water, you want to make the bait contact that structure if you can. You can’t do that if you are casting at it.
Instead, cast past your target and let the bait nudge up against the structure as you retrieve it. If you can make that bait hit something in the water and stop your retrieve, you can often induce a strike. If you aim for the structure, the bait drops down on the fish. That’s not a great way to catch bass unless they’re already in attack mode.
The trick is to not scare them away from where they’re hiding. We know that bass prefer to be around some sort of structure if at all possible — weeds, pilings, a dropoff, something. It gives them security and an ambush point to attack bait. He’s waiting there for a bait to swim past, not to bomb down on his head. It’s tough for some people to realize that mistake when they are out in the boat.
How about if you’re flipping or pitching a bait? With this technique, you are often trying to get into small areas, but you’re fishing much closer than you would be if you were making full casts. The same rule applies — get that bait past your target and bring it into the strike zone where you expect the fish to be.
Try to avoid noise as the bait hits and enters the water. Any big splashes at the surface can spook off a bass. In this situation, you are usually working with a lot less line. Make sure that you strip some line off your reel as the bait hits the water to get a direct fall. If the line is taut, your bait will move back towards the boat as it sinks and you may never reach your intended target.
Bumping a bait into structure results in a lot of bites. That sudden change in direction of your bait can often times lead to the strike of a bass. These are instinctive creatures, so take full advantage of everything that turns on their prey drive. Once you become adept at doing this, I can pretty much guarantee you will get more strikes.
An extremely accurate cast is not always a great cast. You may feel like you can throw it into a Dixie cup, and that’s a great skill to able to place a bait exactly where you want it. But hitting a fish’s hiding spot is more likely to scare the fish off than lead to more bites. This is one situation where being too accurate can actually hurt your chances of success.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.