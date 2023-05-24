Concealment holster
Shutterstock photo

Most people reading this column probably have a concealed carry permit. Those who don’t are very likely going to start carrying once the new Florida law allowing concealed carry with no permit goes into effect July 1.

Permit or no, the choice to carry a gun is not one that should ever be taken lightly. I’ll bet you went back and forth about which gun would be the best option. Or guns, in my case: I have five that I carry on and off. (No, not all at once — don’t be silly.)


   

Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments