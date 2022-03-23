Here in Southwest Florida, we are blessed with the best boating waters in the world. What makes this area so ideal for watercraft?
It’s always boating season — there’s no harsh winter forcing you to put your boat into storage for several months because all the water has turned to ice. Cold fronts do come through, bringing temporary chills, but there’s usually very comfortable weather between them.
The Gulf is usually a relatively calm body of water. Sarasota Bay and Charlotte Harbor are usually calmer still, because they are protected from the Gulf’s swells by the chain of barrier islands that runs along our coastline.
Although a large percentage of the local population are boaters, you can usually find seclusion if you want it. With the huge number of small islands just a short boat ride away, having your own private beach — at least for a while — can be a reality for anyone with a watercraft.
The bottom is mostly rock-free and soft. The worst damage you’re likely to do if you run aground is to sand a bit of paint off your bottom and jostle your passengers. In many other popular boating waters, running aground means a good chance of punching a boulder through the hull.
Our subtropical paradise is alive with an extraordinary array of marine life. Dolphins, manatees, seas turtles, thousands of water birds and hundreds of species of fishes all call this area home at least part of the year. People who live elsewhere see this kind of thing at a public aquarium or on TV. We have it 10 minutes from the boat ramp.
With all of these good reasons to be a part of the Southwest Florida boating lifestyle, I’m surprised you’re still reading this — you should be running out to buy a boat. But before you do, it’s important to look at the different types of boats out there. There are some things you need to consider about how you’ll be using your boat.
Are you going to mostly use your boat to get you to the best fishing spots or for cruising along the beach? Do you want to fish inshore, offshore or both? Will your wife be accompanying you? Does she fish, or does she prefer to sunbathe and read? Will the kids (or grandkids) want you to tow a wakeboard?
There are boats built to serve a specific purpose — a tunnel-hull flats skiff, for example, is made just for fishing in skinny water. It’s understood that you’ll be sacrificing some comfort and features to have the ability to go where other boats just can’t.
Other vessels are multipurpose. Down here, bay boats are the most popular choice. Featuring center consoles and space to walk all the way around it, these are excellent for fishing. Optioned with towers, T-tops, livewells, sometimes dozens of rod holders, trolling motors and shallow-water anchors, these are the boats you’ll see most often. Most bay boats can handle relatively shallow water but also cut across choppy open seas, and they’re as close as you’ll get to a do-everything vessel.
Most boats sold for use in salt water are made of fiberglass, though some manufacturers use aluminum. A handful of companies make aluminum-hulled flats skiffs for marine use. Most pontoon boats use aluminum, but aluminum boats built for lake use are not recommended for a marine environment. ’Glass is more or less impervious to the elements, though the gelcoat does require regular maintenance to prevent oxidation (fogging). Fiberglass is also tougher than aluminum and will stand up better to use in choppy water.
If flats fishing is your thing, a tunnel-hull vessel may fit the bill. These boats have a divided hull similar to a catamaran, but the space between them is smaller. The idea is to use the boat’s forward speed to ram air into the tunnel between the hulls, lifting the boat a bit and lessening the draft.
Some vessels of this type can run at speed in water a couple inches deep. In places where other boats would just churn mud, a tunnel hull skims above the seagrass. This enables anglers to get into the deep backcountry to find hidden fishing spots. Once the boat slows, the ram-air effect goes away and 4 to 7 inches of water are needed to float.
Boats of this type usually have other features flats anglers demand: Poling platforms, flat decks for ease of casting and fish fighting, and below-deck storage to keep the deck clear. What these boats don’t have: Space for multiple passengers, a head (that’s nautical-speak for rest room), and big boomin’ stereos.
Deck boats appeal more to families and the partying crowd. These vessels have lots of passenger room, usually in the form of comfy padded seating. Although these boats have a deeper draft than a dedicated flats skiff, they’ll still float in pretty shallow water — usually anything more than 12 to 14 inches deep.
These make good all-purpose vessels, and are easily optioned for fishing with rod holders and livewells. Larger models often include the most important feature for many women — an enclosed potty. Guys, laugh if you want, but for women it’s a deal-breaker if they have to go over the side (OK — most women). With room for a cooler, a couple of friends and some rockin’ tunes, a deck boat is sort of a pontoon boat minus the nerd factor.
Speaking of pontoon boats, if you can get past their stodgy reputation, they can actually be a lot of fun. The main strike against them: They’re slow. A pontoon boat is basically a floating porch, with plenty of space for lounging and relaxing.
Except, pontoons aren’t slow anymore. The new generation of planing pontoons and tri-toons can get up and go. Over-powered versions can scream along at 60 knots — and trust me, that’s way faster than you really want to go on a porch.
But if you’re all about speed, there are some incredibly fast boats on the market. Some utilize outboard engines, but most are built with twin inboards. This makes maintenance more of a chore. Most owners of go-fast boats pay someone else to take care of that, for the same reason that few Ferrari owners tinker with their engines: These are expensive and very complicated machines.
In the protected backwaters, small boats can travel safely in good weather. On the open Gulf, though, small craft are at risk regardless of the forecast. Although there are days when the water is flat calm and you could take your flat-bottomed jon boat right out Boca Grande Pass, that’s a bad plan. If you take on water, you’re sitting in a metal tub that can easily sink.
Local weather conditions are not the only factor controlling sea conditions — though the surface may be glassy, swells can begin suddenly. Forecasts are not always accurate (actually, are they ever?), and wind can come from seemingly nowhere. Also, small boats rarely carry visual distress signals or a VHF radio, two absolute requirements for venturing onto big water.
If you know you’ll be tempted to go out into the Gulf, you should plan your boat purchase accordingly. An 18-foot center console will cost less than the 24-foot model, but the bigger boat is much safer in Gulf conditions. Conditions can deteriorate quickly, especially if you misjudge the speed of an approaching storm or run afoul of the weather some other way. Don’t compromise too much on this point — if your boat’s not big enough for the Gulf, it’s not worth risking your life for a few grouper fillets.
Vessels designed for offshore sport fishing are sometimes overkill in this area. Unless you plan to make frequent long trips — either 80-plus miles offshore or down to the Keys — you probably don’t need a boat meant for marlin fishing. Of course, these large sportfishers are status symbols for many, and if that’s what you need there’s nothing wrong with it.
You have a lot of different boat options available to you. Whether you’re looking for your first vessel or want to upgrade your current boat, the best way to decide is simple: Talk to your local dealer about your boating needs and take a test ride or two. The most important thing is that you get out on the water and start enjoying it. After all, Southwest Florida’s waterways are among the best in the world.
It would be a shame to live so close and still miss out.
