How often do you use jigheads? I use them a lot. They’re by far my favorite way to rig a soft plastic lure (as opposed to swimbait hooks, Texas rigs, etc.). I also like them for fishing natural baits when my target species feeds on or near the bottom — for example, sheepshead and mangrove snapper.
But there are problems with jigheads. To stay legal, you have to use a circle hook when you’re fishing natural bait for reef species like snapper and grouper. There are circle hook jigheads on the market, but I haven’t found one I like. They’re also expensive, compared to just buying hooks, and it’s very annoying to lose multiple jigheads in the rocks while reef fishing.
Also, when you buy a premade jighead, you rarely have a lot of choices in the size or shape of the hook. Some manufacturers (Rockport Rattler comes to mind) do offer multiple hook sizes — but if you don’t like the style, well, you’re just out of luck, old chum.
But it’s not that hard to come up with a rig that works a lot like a jighead while also allowing you complete freedom over the hook you use. Just grab a few bags of splitshot sinkers, whatever hooks you want, and you’re good to go.
I call it a poor man’s jighead (PMJ), but really it’s not a jighead at all. What defines a jighead is the lead is molded onto the portion of the hook near the eye. To make this work out right, the hook used needs to have a long shank. I generally use short-shanked hooks, in large part because most circle hooks have short shanks. So instead of pinching the weight onto the hook, I pinch it on the line directly above the knot.
I’m not quite so vain as to think I’m the first to come up with this idea. Thousands of other fishermen did it first. The reason I’m showing it to you, though, is to help you understand how this very simple rig is different from — and superior to — other similar methods.
I used to use sliding egg sinkers to keep my baits weighted down. They do a fine job, but there’s one problem: If you want to change out the weight, you have to cut off the hook, swap out the sinkers, and tie your hook back on. Why would you need to change weights? Because of our tides, the strength of the current is always changing. Stronger current requires more weight to sink your bait down.
Or, perhaps I might decide to switch from targeting redfish (which prefer to feed near the bottom) to snook (which are more likely to take a freelined bait moving naturally with the current). Re-rigging is easy: Just remove the splitshot. It takes less time to do it than it takes to read about doing it.
I often see anglers pinching a splitshot onto their line four to 12 inches above the hook. When this happens with someone I’m coaching, I ask them why they rig this way. Usually they tell me it’s to avoid spooking the fish with a chunk lead too close to the hook. OK — if that spooks fish, why do jigheads work so well? Uh … well, um …
So then I have a little demonstration. I have them hold their fishing rod like they’re waiting for a bite, but with just a couple feet of line hanging off the end of the rod. Then I have them close their eyes. With the splitshot on the line several inches above the hook, I gently flick the hook and ask them if it feels like anything is happening. I get a lot of, “Maybe, sort of?” type answers.
Then I take the splitshot off and reattach it just above the knot, PMJ-style. They get back in position and hide their peepers, and I give the hook one gentle flick. Immediately, they say, “Yup — I felt that!” (or something along those lines).
When you give a fish slack line — even just a few inches of it — it’s a whole lot easier for those sneaky little sneaks to slurp the bait right off your hook without you even knowing what’s happening. Fish like sheepshead and mangrove snapper are really good at it. When you move your weight closer to the end of your line, it gets a lot harder for them to pull that con undetected. And if you feel the take, you have a chance to react to it.
For fishing natural bait on the bottom, this is one of only two methods I use. The other, which I’ve detailed here before and probably will again at some point, is the porgy rig. A porgy rig works better when fishing vertically, or if you want the bait held a little off the bottom. Otherwise, bring on the PMJ.
Now, I still use a standard jighead for fishing soft plastics. That’s because to keep the lure from sliding down the hook, you need some kind of barbs on the shank. You can get baitholder hooks, but they don’t work as well as the big barbs on the shoulders of a standard jighead. I like to save a buck when I can, but I don’t like to re-position my bait every third cast.
As the Fish Coach, Capt. Josh Olive offers personalized instruction on how and where to fish in Southwest Florida. Whether you’re a complete beginner or just looking to refine your techniques, he can help you get past the frustration and start catching more fish. Lessons can be held on your boat, on local piers or even in your backyard. To book your session or for more information, go to FishCoach.net, email Josh@FishCoach.net or call 941-276-9657.
