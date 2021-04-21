I’ve gotten a lot of calls this week about dead fish in the mouth of the Myakka, around Alligator Creek Reef, and in the canals. I already knew it was red tide — I’m sensitive to that crap and it’s been tickling my throat for almost two weeks.
But rather than harp about it, I thought it might be more useful to have Charlotte County Sea Grant agent Betty Staugler give us the old Red Tide 101 (reprinted from a 2019 column she wrote). Take it away, Betty.
Red tide is an example of a harmful algal bloom, or HAB. The majority of HAB species are phytoplankton (floating algae, mostly single-celled). However, they also include some tiny microalgae that live attached to plants or other substrates as well as some species of larger algae.
The specific causes of HABs are complex and are not always well understood. One problem in understanding bloom causes is how widely they vary between species and locations. But in general, algal species multiply when environmental conditions — nutrient and light availability, temperature and salinity — are optimal for cell growth. Not all algal blooms are harmful. Only when they can cause damage to humans, ecosystems or the economy do we consider them to be HABs.
Red tides occur around the world and are caused by many different algal species. Although we call them red tides, they are not always red. Our red tide is caused by one species of dinoflagellate known as Karenia brevis.
K. brevis naturally occurs in the Gulf of Mexico. Bloom initiation occurs offshore and is associated with inorganic nutrients brought up from the deep ocean. Cells are transported towards shore by ocean currents. Winds, currents and upwelling conditions further transport blooms. Although K. brevis initiation is exclusive to the Gulf of Mexico, every so often cells find their way around the Florida Keys to the east coast by way of the loop current. The last time this happened was in 2018.
K. brevis requires nutrients to bloom and to sustain bloom conditions. K. brevis can use at least 13 different sources of nutrients, including multiple forms of both nitrogen and phosphorus, and these nutrient sources vary among the offshore, nearshore, and estuarine environment. Ammonia is its preferred form; however, K. brevis will use other forms when ammonia is limited.
There is no direct link between human-derived nutrients (fertilizers, sewage, etc.) and the initiation of red tide blooms. However, once blooms are transported inshore, these nutrient sources may be used.
K. brevis produces a poison called brevetoxin which affects the nervous system. Brevetoxins may be released into the air when wind and wave actions cause the algal cells to break open. Aerosolized brevetoxins can cause severe breathing problems for individuals with respiratory conditions, such as asthma. During severe red tide events, brevetoxins can be detected up to 2 miles away from the bloom. Healthy individuals may experience some irritation on exposure, but these symptoms typically subside once they leave the impacted area.
Brevetoxins can accumulate in filter-feeders, such as clams and oysters, and may lead to Neurotoxic Shellfish Poisoning in people who consume contaminated shellfish. As a result, Florida’s waters are extensively monitored and closed to shellfish harvesting when cell concentrations exceed safe levels. Shellfish purchased by a reputable dealer or at a restaurant are safe to eat during red tide events, as they will have been harvested from waters outside of the bloom area.
K. brevis can cause fish kills in a couple of ways. Brevetoxins can affect the central nervous system of fish, causing them to die. The decay of dead fish and red tide cells can deplete the water of oxygen, leading to additional mortality of fish and other sea creaures.
Fish that are caught during a red tide bloom are safe to eat as long, as they are filleted and were acting normally when caught. This is because the brevetoxins do not accumulate in the muscle tissue of fish. Struggling fish or dead fish found floating, no matter how fresh, should not be consumed because there is no way to know for certain what caused or is causing the mortality.
About every 10 years or so, we experience a super bloom. Scientists are not exactly sure what causes this, but they are exploring different hypotheses. We experienced a 16-month super bloom from 2017 to 2019. Super blooms also occurred in 2005-06 and 1994-96. In fact, super blooms have been documented since scientists began tracking red tide blooms.
Although we certainly remember the super blooms, it’s interesting to note that red tide blooms have occurred 59 of the last 68 years in Florida. That seems to indicate that red tide has been a common occurrence here for a long time.
There’s really no way to predict how bad this current bloom will get or how long it will last, but there are a number of resources available to readers to help them make informed decisions when planning outdoor activities.
During a harmful algae bloom event, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issues twice weekly forecasts using satellite imagery and other data to monitor blooms and the potential for impacts.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission maintains a daily sample map that shows results from the last eight days of red tide sampling. You can access the map at http://bit.ly/2FqZ3ie. Forecasting tools have been developed that predict respiratory irritation due to red tide blooms (http://bit.ly/345nx85) and where a bloom may move over the next four days (http://bit.ly/2JsEUrF).
As you can see, Betty is well-versed on this subject. In fact, she’s become so focused on red tide and other HABs that she’s going to be leaving her job as our Sea Grant agent at the end of this month to take the statewide (and national) position of NOAA HAB Liaison (research coordinator).
Congratulations to her, and lucky them for getting the right person for what is going to be a very challenging job. I can’t imagine we’re going to find someone better to fill her shoes, but let’s hope we end up with a decent replacement. And let’s hope this red tide that we’re seeing in the upper Harbor doesn’t stick around for too long.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
