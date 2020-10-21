So, you plan on buying your first gun. Like 5 million other first-time gun buyers in the past few months, you’re probably looking for something for home and personal protection and wondering what you should buy. Shotguns and rifles have their advocates, but for most, a handgun is the right choice here. There are a ton of handguns out there for you to choose from. How do you pick?
Like many, you probably jumped on the internet to help guide your decision. Great idea. But now, I want you to take everything you’ve learned on the internet and throw it away. While the internet is a great source of good information, it’s also full of bad intel.
If you look at gun reviews online, you’ll start to notice something. How many bad reviews do you find? Almost none. Everyone will tell you how great that gun they are reviewing is. Is it possible that no one is making lousy guns anymore? Ha!
I saw the same thing in the fishing industry. Guides and professional fishermen will tell you how great the company handing them free gear or sponsoring their shows is because they’re afraid of that gravy train coming to a halt. I told the president of Fin-Nor that if his gear was great everyone would know — and if it was bad, everyone would know. I don’t take sides. I don’t care if you take my free gear away.
OK, so let’s figure this out. The first decision is the easiest because you have three basic choices: Semi-automatic, revolver or derringer. All have their pros and cons. Derringers are usually cheaper, lighter, smaller and easier to conceal. You can get them from .22 rimfire up to .44 Magnum. However, they normally only come in single-shot or two-shot configurations. I want more shots, just in case.
Revolvers are great because they rarely fail. They can be lightweight with certain models and cheap with certain models. They also range from .22 rimfire to .500 Magnum, and even .410 shotgun shells.
The downside is that revolvers of any caliber are a little harder to conceal because they are so wide. You have to hide that round cylinder. Capacity is limited in larger calibers to five or six rounds; rimfire models may hold up to 10 rounds. But that can be remedied with speed loaders, which can drop a set of fresh cartridges into the cylinder quickly. With practice, they can be almost as fast as changing the magazine on a semi-auto pistol.
Semi-auto pistols offer higher capacities, with 10- to 15-round magazines offered in even micro-compact handguns like the Sig Sauer P365 or the Springfield Hellcat. Most models offer a manual safety, which is hard to find on revolvers or derringers. Their slim design is easier to conceal and some will even slide in a hip pocket. Downsides: They can be more expensive, and some are unreliable with certain types of ammo. They also have more parts than a revolver and a more complicated design.
My call? I trust a semi-auto with my life. Can you? The biggest problem with semi-auto handguns is the possibility of a loose screw behind the trigger (that would be the shooter).
Now regardless of what you have chosen the next decision is caliber. What caliber do you want to carry? Caliber will affect size, weight, function and shootability of your style of choice. If you want a good argument on the internet, just ask what caliber has the best stopping power.
A lot of smaller frame semi-autos come in .380 ACP, and lots of guys will pooh-pooh the .380 and say that it doesn’t have enough stopping power. Yet, not one of them will volunteer to let me shoot them with it to prove they’re wrong. The most important factor is what caliber you shoot best. A hit with a .22 is better than a miss with a .45.
Then comes function. Can you work the gun? Can you physically pull the trigger, open the cylinder, change the magazine, lock the slide to the rear? If you can’t, or if it’s difficult, then that’s not the gun for you.
Some manufacturers are making the slides on their semi-autos easier for people to manipulate. The Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm and .380 EZ are great examples. They are excellent for new shooters, female shooters, and shooters with arthritis or limited arm strength. Sounds pretty familiar for our area, doesn’t it?
Sticker shock is common with today’s firearms. No, you don’t need the top-of-the-line model. But I wouldn’t buy the cheapest thing you can find, either. If you’re gun shopping with your wallet, my question will always be the same: How much is your life worth? Get a reliable performer from a trusted brand.
And ladies, whatever you do, don’t send your husband in to pick out your gun. I see this every day. Some dude will walk in our shop and say he’s looking for a gun for his wife. My first question: Where’s your wife? When he tells me she’s at home, I tell him to go get her and bring her back, then we’ll pick out a gun. How do you know if a gun will fit your hand, or even if you can manipulate it, when you’re not even there?
Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
