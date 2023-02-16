Snook and redfish are among the most popular targets of local inshore anglers. Although they’re often found close together and sometimes eat the same things, their feeding methods don’t have much in common.
For starters, they have very different mouths and very different ways of feeding. Snook have extensible tube-shaped mouths. They feed by rapidly opening their mouths, creating a powerful suction that literally vacuums prey in. This complements their sit-and-wait hunting style — they hide, wait for something to unwarily swim past, and slurp it.
Redfish can produce a little bit of vacuum effect, but their mouths don’t extend nearly as far. They’re more likely to root around in the sand and mud for tasty edibles. When they need to eat something that’s swimming away, they rely on a rapid sprint to chase it down.
So with such different ways of acquiring food, it might seem surprising that there’s no such thing as a specific snook or redfish hook. That doesn’t stop people from asking about them — we get requests all the time. My guess is that comes from the freshwater bass fishing world, where anglers have been told for years that one of the keys to a good hookup ratio is specialized bass hooks.
Well, I’m not saying that’s wrong, but I’m definitely not saying it’s right. I will tell you this — when it comes to local saltwater fishing, the right hook style and size is really dictated by your bait and how you’re fishing it, not your specific target species.
For example, live bait hooks should be short-shanked. There are two good reasons: First, there’s less material, so there’s less weight for the bait to carry around and it will stay lively longer. Second, the majority of the hook’s weight will be closer to the bait, allowing it to move more naturally.
Most of you are fishing with shrimp this time of year. For the average shrimp, you’ll probably find a No. 1 or 1/0 hook is the right size. If you’re using larger shrimp, size the hook up. With big handpicks and jumbos, you might be using 3/0 or even 4/0 hooks.
If you use a hook that’s too small, the bait will often get in the way of your hookset. Big baits are generally harder to eat, even when you’re dealing with bigger fish. A little shrimp or whitebait often gets knocked right off the hook by a fish striking.
Jumbo shrimp or hand-sized pinfish are more durable. If you don’t have a large enough hook, there’s a good chance there won’t be enough hook exposed to get the point firmly into the fish’s mouth. You’ll get a run or maybe two, but then the hook will mysteriously fall out. When that happens, it probably was never really set in the first place.
Another thing that will help with this problem is using a wide-gap hook. If you choose a Kahle-style hook like those many bass anglers use with live shiners, you can often go down one or even two sizes with no problems.
When you’re fishing dead baits, you can use a hook with a longer shank. This will make it easier to hide the hook inside the bait, with just the point exposed to allow for a solid hookup when you get a bite. You can also use a hook made of thicker wire, since a chunk of ladyfish sitting on the bottom doesn’t get tired like a live threadfin.
The number-one mistake you’ll see anglers make with hooks is to go too big. It’s understandable, especially for folks who have never fished in salt water before. Every fish is going to be huge, so they need a broomstick rod and a 9/0 Senator filled with 100-pound line.
For those of you with more experience, this seems laughable, but it’s simple lack of education. Most of the fish you’ll catch in the Harbor and surrounding waters are less than 10 pounds. You don’t need a massive hook. All that does it make it much less likely for the hook to get into the fish’s mouth at all, and you definitely can’t catch ‘em that way.
No, you’re much better off sizing your hook to your bait. I know it seems like such a tiny bit of metal to connect you to your catch of a lifetime, but it’s enough. The main cause of hook failure is using too much drag.
Set your drag right (hey — a column idea for later!), buy quality name-brand hooks that aren’t made of recycled pot metal, size them to your bait, and you should see your catch rate start climbing.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
