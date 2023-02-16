Shark fishing

This beefy circle hook was the right tool for landing a big bull shark. For other species, it might not be quite as obvious which hook you should use.

 WaterLine file photo

Snook and redfish are among the most popular targets of local inshore anglers. Although they’re often found close together and sometimes eat the same things, their feeding methods don’t have much in common.

For starters, they have very different mouths and very different ways of feeding. Snook have extensible tube-shaped mouths. They feed by rapidly opening their mouths, creating a powerful suction that literally vacuums prey in. This complements their sit-and-wait hunting style — they hide, wait for something to unwarily swim past, and slurp it.


Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.

