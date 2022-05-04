It was early in the morning and a bit drizzly when we pulled away from quiet Englewood. Our Venice Area Birding Association trip was on the road to West Palm Beach. We had four VABAites in our van and we were meeting the others at Wakodahatchee Wetlands.
After a quick rest stop, we continued on the 3.5-hour trip. We had a stop for lunch as we needed sustenance for the many hours we were going to spend at this outstanding site. Our excitement and anticipation grew with each passing mile.
Finally, we arrived and we were not disappointed. All of the usual nesting birds were either sitting on nests, feeding chicks, or squawking from the treetops. The biggest problem wasn’t finding something to look at — it was what to look at first.
The Wakodahatchee Wetlands were constructed on 50 acres of previous wastewater utility property. Wakodahatchee features a three-quarter mile boardwalk that crosses between open-water pond areas and islands. Each day, approximately two million gallons of highly treated wastewater is pumped into the wetlands, which acts as a percolation pond and returns billions of gallons of fresh water back into the water table.
The first bird was a black-crowned night heron skulking through a tangle of brush. Several hundred nesting wood storks were in the mangroves, and their din actually drowned out the noise of the grackles and fish crows. We also sighted cattle egrets, American egrets and great blue herons on nests, plus tri-colored heron with chicks. Multiple species seemed to be living in harmony in this small area.
A purple gallinule drew our attention away from the noisy nesters. A common gallinule was spotted peering out from under the boardwalk before waling into the open to make an appearance. An anhinga seemed to be dozing on a stump with its stretched-out wings drying in the sun.
Did I mention that we had walked barely 30 feet on the boardwalk by this point? Wakodahatchee never fails to be amazing. It seemed that every few feet we had a new species to observe. We actually had to force ourselves to move on.
We were all looking at a nearby green heron when our eagle eye, Deb, spotted a black-and-white warbler. Several mottled ducks were sighted along with a little blue heron. A small flock of black-bellied whistling ducks swam in close to us. Male red-winged blackbirds were displaying their stunning red epaulets as they flew hither and yon. We also spotted a purple swamp hen. At one time, this bird was a rarity. However, on this trip, it became a trash bird.
Several hours later, and we were just about going around the bend on the boardwalk. We’d added blue-winged teal, white-winged doves, palm warblers, purple martins, black-necked stilts and a kingfisher to the list. It was a bit hot and quite humid, but we were so enthralled by the amazing beauty and plethora of birds at this special place that we didn’t really care.
We sighted 40 species, but it was getting a bit late in the afternoon and we had to check into our motel. To see the complete list, check it out on eBird (https://bit.ly/3LGLPAh). If you want to go, remember that Wakodahatchee Wetlands closes at 6 p.m.
We checked into our motel and we all went to our rooms and peeled off the damp clothing, freshened up and it then was time for a fun dinner at Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill. But we had to make it an early night, because there were more birds to see the next day.
In the morning, we were off to Green Cay. This is one of the most beautiful wetlands I’ve ever seen. As we approached, we noticed quite a few butterflies fluttering about in the lovely butterfly garden.
We slowly walked around the welcome center and noticed several green herons feeding along the water’s edge. Three of us had our cameras and it wasn’t long before the clicking started. The marshes were blanketed with deep purple pickerel weed flowers, creating an amazing expanse of beauty.
The day was quite hot and humid; however, we all marched on like a little birding army. We sighted many of the same birds but also added a downy woodpecker and some catbirds. We heard and sighted a red-shouldered hawk.
Both glossy and white ibis were feeding in the marsh. We stopped at a shaded rest stop and we were treated to a lovely ovenbird and a common yellowthroat. A blue jay also popped into the picture. And we saw more purple swamp hens.
As we slowly walked the boardwalk, Nancy found us a beautiful sora rail, up close and in the open. In addition, we had some good looks at a least bittern. Usually, both of these are quite secretive, so these were great photo opportunities.
A small flock of birders watching the feeders in the wildflower garden were treated to a male and female pair of painted buntings. Several American coots were spotted, along with tree swallows and many purple martins. And there’s more than just birds here: Don went to visit the restroom and spotted a bobcat walking along the path to the wildflower garden.
We were there for several hours and it was very hot. We decided to break for lunch and went to one of my personal favorite places, Flakowitz of Boynton Deli and Bakery. It was so good!
We then headed back to the motel, and those who wanted to visit a nearby park jumped in the van and we took off. We sighted more yellow-crowned night herons. However, we were on the hunt for the Bahama mockingbird.
This was an elusive bird, and we didn’t exactly see it. Some of us saw a blur, and I saw the tail. But, we can’t count this as a seen bird. After a frustrating experience of racing back and forth to different trees and areas, we finally called it quits. We had to leave and head home.
Besides the birds, we all were amazed at the abundance of invasive green iguanas. They were everywhere, and in great numbers! We were quite surprised, but apparently this is no big deal to people more used to the east coast of Florida.
We headed home, making our usual stop in LaBelle for barbecue and great homemade sides. What a wonderful and exciting birding trip with good friends. We saw approximately 40 species at Green Cay and also 40 at Wakodahatchee — pretty typical for these sites, and that helps explain why we’ll be back next year.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.