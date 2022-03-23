Having the right tools is important for any project. Whether you’re at work or at play, you’ll be much more efficient and effective when you have what you need to get the job done.
Fishing is no different. But with so many options available in rods and reels, it’s easy to get bogged down in the details when you’re selecting your gear. Let’s simplify the situation.
You can take part in the majority of our local fishing opportunities using one rod and reel outfit: A 7-foot medium rod (rated somewhere between 12- and 20-pound line) and a 3000-size spinning reel, spooled with 12-pound monofilament or 20-pound braid. This general-purpose combo can be used to catch redfish on the flats, snook around docks, flounder in the surf, mackerel in the passes, snapper on the reefs and bass in the canals.
A 7-foot rod as a compromise. A longer rod would be better on the open flats, and a shorter rod would be better when you’re fishing straight down or among the trees. Rod action is personal preference, but many anglers like a softer rod for live bait and a stiffer rod for lure fishing. If you do a little of both, split the difference.
Few anglers have just one rod. But many make a mistake at this point: In looking to expand their collection, they buy a different version of what they already have. How many mid-weight general purpose setups do you need? If you’re providing tackle for the whole family, then yes, you need more than one. But if it’s just you — get something with different capabilities.
There are some things that your new all-purpose outfit is ill-suited for, and those things can be summed up in two words: Big fish. To be able to go after tarpon, seriously big snook, cobia and king mackerel, you need something heavier.
A dual-drag spinning reel in a 5000 or 6000 size paired with a 7-foot heavy rod (rated for line between 30 and 50 pounds) is just about right. Line up with 30-pound mono or 50-pound braid. The dual-drag reel makes this rig ideal for trolling and for using big live baits, popular methods for taking our bigger gamefish.
In addition to the species listed above, this is also a good outfit to take on sharks up to about 5 feet, big snapper and smaller grouper and amberjack on the reefs, and the huge redfish that school just offshore in fall. You probably won’t be casting artificial lures with this rod too often — casting with heavy gear can be exhausting after just a few throws. You will, however, probably be doing some trolling, which works best with a rod that has a softer tip.
So far you have two outfits: Medium and heavy. But there are yet bigger fish swimming in our waters, so your next rig is the extra-heavy. With this, you can take on big grouper (including goliath grouper up to a couple hundred pounds), bruiser amberjack, and all but the largest sharks.
A conventional reel in a 6/0 size and a 6-foot rod rated for 50- to 80-pound line is about what you’ll want. Braided line is not really appropriate on most conventional reels, unless they have very narrow spools. The reel can be star drag or lever drag. Many rods in this class have roller guides, which add significant cost. They’re nice, but hardly necessary.
With the three rigs we’ve looked at, you can catch 99 percent of what’s out there. But sport fishing is about having fun, so I’ll suggest one final outfit. As we all know, not every fish is a big one. To make the most out of hooking smaller fish — ladyfish, sea trout, rat redfish, and even panfish in salt or fresh water — an ultralight rod and reel is just the ticket.
A 1000 or 2000 size spinning reel on a 6-foot rod rated for 2- to 8-pound line will be a hoot. To maximize line capacity on a small reel, braid in 4- to 8-pound test is the way to go. Most ultralight rods are 5 or 5.5 feet, but a longer rod will cast a lot farther as is worth looking for. As you gain angling experience, you may even use your ultralight to take on larger fish, especially on the flats or in the surf where there are few snags and it’s OK to let the fish run.
From this point, you can expand your tackle into more specialized realms. There are any number of rods and reels for specific purposes, which is why there are so many choices available at a well-stocked tackle shop. But with a carefully chosen arsenal of multipurpose rods and reels, you can catch almost anything that swims — without spending a fortune on gear.
