I really am thankful that my editor asked me to start writing articles about owning and using an RV. As much as my wife and I have gotten into using our RV, the columns that I have written have driven responses from many of you that have made me realize what a special group of people the RV community really is.
I know there are times that you have noticed my frustration due to lack of experience or knowledge, and some of the responses that I have gotten from you folks has been absolutely incredible. You are all very helpful and have given me advice that I have used more than you know. I can only hope that some of the things I go through will help others new to the RV lifestyle prevent some of these issues from happening to them.
The advice on the triple towing was awesome. Those of you that have responded about my latest issues with the navigation system have been brilliant. There are simple things that you forget about when you are in a situation — things that could help you out if you only thought of them. On that front, knowing how to use the device you’re relying on for directions seems to be a key component to making sure you don’t get caught on some backwoods goat track.
As much as I am starting to use this new Class A motorhome, I’m sure that my exploits of failure are not yet complete. I’m sure there will be one or two more issues I’ll get myself into that will make for a good topic. But for now, this one is all about the folks who have sent me information or advice on some of the topics I have written about to date.
With the traveling I plan on doing the remainder of this year, I hope to be able to share some new spots that may be of interest to all of you. A planned trip is in the works for this summer. My wife is dying to take the RV around to Louisiana and see some Cajun country before the summer is out. I am open for wherever she wants to venture off to. Selfishly, I will try and steer her to destinations near golf clubs or lakes so the boat can be brought along to occupy some time. But if she protests, I will gladly back off and let her take charge of the trip.
She planned our only out-of-state trip so far, to Lake Guntersville in Alabama. The views from above the lake were simply breathtaking. If she can find some more spots like that, I’m all in. I wouldn’t mind going up to the mountains of north Georgia, Tennessee or North Carolina. We’ve been to these states in the past, but not in the RV. The big trip may happen later this year: Wisconsin in September, to see the Ryder Cup played on the shores of Lake Michigan. My brother lives 30 minutes from the golf course, so that may be in the works as well.
But again, I can’t think you all enough for your feedback, and your sympathy and patience towards some of my plights. You have all been very kind, and your feedback is awesome. I wish everyone safe travels if you are visiting this great state for the spring, or if you are a resident who just gets out and enjoys using their RV on a regular basis like I do. We are all the same because of the passion we have for what we do.
Be safe.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
