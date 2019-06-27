When we initially bought our RV, we looked at a few things. We thought we knew what we were getting. But after owning one for a while, it has become crystal clear that we didn’t look at everything we needed to. We now find ourselves making a list of all the things we want to make sure are up to expectations on our next RV purchase.
The biggest issue we have is the amount of storage in the RV. Now, we only have a 24-foot unit. We bought it because it was the only unit this size that had a full-size bed that we didn’t need to fold out or convert from a table. At the time, it was important to us to avoid a huge RV because we planned on towing our boat and using it in areas where there wouldn’t be RV parks. And we didn’t want to have any slides. We thought simpler would be better for our first RV.
But if there were just one thing that I could change on this particular unit, it would be the amount of storage we have for clothes. Currently all we have is a double-door hanging closet and two drawers underneath. Really, that’s decent for a 24-foot RV. But we have found that if our trips last more than four days, we don’t have a lot of room for clothing in that limited area.
Now, there are cabinets above the bed, as well as cabinets around the bed over the cockpit of the RV. However, you have to get up onto the bed or the overhang of the cab to reach them. My wife, having had one hip replaced and another that’s about due, is not about to go climbing around the inside of that RV to get to her clothes. It’s simply not feasible for her.
So right now, that’s the biggest issue with our current RV. I can live with the small bathroom and the fact that we have to enter the bed from the foot instead of the side. But to have to climb around to get to basic storage areas is just too much.
In the kitchen, we have a small three-burner stovetop with an oven. That works great. But when we want to store canned goods for a trip or find places for dinnerware and dining utensils, it gets to be quite tight. You have to really limit what you take, and then plan out how you want to stow it in the overhead cabinets in the kitchen to keep things from falling and rolling around while you travel.
Now, we may be in the minority of travelers because we are pretty much always moving. We don’t just drive to a spot, park the RV and leave it there for the week. We move from place to place, enjoying our time and then moving on. So for us, the stowing of canned food and other things around the kitchen can get tedious. I think we have done a pretty good job when we travel, but I have noticed if we load the pantry drawer under the seat too full, or make it heavy with the items we put in it, the drawer comes open when I make a left turn. That’s not fun.
Going forward, the inside storage areas will definitely be something that we pay a lot more attention to. Plus, as we get older, I want things to be easier. I don’t want to have to work too hard to get to what we need. I want it to be where I put it and not rolling around somewhere.
Now, I have noticed at some of the RV supercenters that they have things that you can place in your storage areas to keep cans from falling and things like that. Maybe that is something I need to look into. But knowing we will be upgrading in the not-too-distant future keeps me from putting more money into our unit than we can get out of it.
It’s been said that bigger is better, and in the RV world, I can definitely see that. Now, it’s all a matter of how big to go. After all, we want it to work better for us, but we don’t want to overspend on features we don’t need. It’s won’t be long before all the research ends in a new purchase. I can’t wait for that day to come.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
