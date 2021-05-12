My bird feeders are located at a point that we can view the visitors easily. With spring in full effect up north, most of our snowbirds have headed back home, so year-rounders dominate our sightings. Lately we have been bombarded with red-winged blackbirds, common grackles, boat-tailed grackles and blue jays, with cardinals and tufted titmice flitting in when they can grab a seed.
The Venice Area Birding Association takes a break in the Florida hot summer from leading birding trips. However, birders never stop birding. They might even stop in the middle of a sentence while talking to you and then point at the sky or a bush.
I was sort of off in a half-daze when I noticed two birds feeding on the hulled sun flower seeds. They looked like their heads had been dipped in cherry juice. House finches — two new yard birds! Yes, birders even keep a list of birds sighted in their backyard or flying overhead. My yard list includes the pond across the way.
The male house finch is quite recognizable. It’s a small bird, only about five to six inches in length. The forehead area and the chest area are usually red. Back north, we saw them in varying shades of orange and once in a while even yellow.
The top of the head and the cheek area are brown. The back of the male is brown and gray and the underside is streaked with cream and brown. The female is not as brightly colored — all brown and grey with streaks on the underside. She’s pretty but rather dull in appearance compared to the male.
When we see a bird, we look for identifying features. The beak is a really good one. A finch has what we call a seed-eater’s beak. It’s heavy and conical, much beefier than the thin beak of a grackle or warbler.
This heavy beak is good for cracking seeds, but the finch has a varied diet. In addition to weed seeds, they eat fruits and berries. The composition of the diet determines the male’s coloration. The females are more attracted to the brightest red male finch.
The house finch will nest in a cavity or take over an empty nest. The female will lay four to six eggs, which incubate for about 13 days. Both male and female will feed the young. They may have two or three broods a year.
Dandelion seeds (naturally high in protein) are preferred seeds to feed the young. Unfortunately, many people use poisons to kill dandelions, so the birds often have to go after other weed seeds to accommodate their palate.
Other seed-eaters we see here in Florida are cardinals, sparrows, grosbeaks and buntings. We also see the nanday parrots here, and of course they have a nice large seed-eater beak as all parrots do.
Parrots also use those beak to leave scars on your fingers when they get irritated. I well know this from my friend’s African grey parrot. Perhaps it was peeved when I taught it a nasty word in Spanish and we both got into trouble. They are such intelligent and stunning birds. But that is for another conversation.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
