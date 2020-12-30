Southwest Florida is known for big sharks. When the tarpon show up in Boca Grande Pass, they are followed by giant hammerheads and huge bull sharks. When the sea turtles are nesting, massive tiger sharks show up to munch on the weakened ones. When the mullet run out for their spawn, they’re greeted by sandbar sharks that migrate in from deep waters of the Gulf.
But right now, we have none of those things going on. And so the sharks that show up to take advantage of those circumstances are occupied elsewhere. That doesn’t mean we don’t have any sharks in the area — there are always sharks here, 24/7/365/. What it does mean is that most of the sharks we can go catch right now are smaller fish.
Charlotte Harbor is a fish nursery, and sharks are definitely on the list of species that grow up here. If we were able to magically round up every shark in the estuary today, we’d find a pretty impressive mixed bag of juvenile blacktips, bulls, nurses, hammerheads and other species. But we don’t have that magic, so the sharks we’re most likely to see are the ones that are most likely to show themselves. And that means bonnetheads.
Bonnetheads (or shovelnose, if you want a less feminine term) are our smallest members of the hammerhead shark family. They can be distinguished from their bigger cousins by the rounded front edge of the hammer. Even as babies, other hammerheads have a flatter front edge.
These are unique animals for several reasons. While they do feed on fish like other sharks, it’s not their preferred diet. They mostly eat crustaceans — blue crabs and shrimp especially. Their teeth are adapted to their prey. If you look at the jaws, you’ll notice that the teeth on the sides point backward. This creates a crushing rather than a cutting surface, which is ideal for crunching hard-shelled meals.
Bonnets don’t get very big. The average fish is about 5 to 10 pounds, and the world record (caught here in Florida) is only 32 pounds. This smaller size means that we can easily catch them on the same tackle we use for snook, redfish and trout, and the shape of the teeth means that even light monofilament leader often holds up to them (although 30- or 40-pound is better).
This time of year, we often see fair numbers of bonnetheads on the flats. They are bold, sometimes to the point of seeming cocky, regularly cruising with their dorsal fin tips above the surface and circling boats or waders. It makes them easier to spot than most other sharks — which is good, because they don’t respond as well as other sharks to standard chumming. However, if you want to chum with frozen shrimp, that can be highly effective.
Bonnetheads don’t exactly school, but if you find one you’ll probably find more in the same general area. Shrimp chum will sometimes bring several near in short order. Once you have them around, you can sightcast to them with live shrimp. They will sometimes take frozen, but live ones are accepted much more quickly. If they’re being picky, a small live blue crab will get them almost every time.
These are the ideal “training” sharks. You don’t need special gear to catch them or to handle them. If you make a mistake, you’re a lot less likely to be hurt by these fish than by something like a juvenile bull shark.
But don’t get the idea that you can handle a bonnethead carelessly. They’re still sharks, which means they are unexpectedly strong for their size. The sandpapery hide can leave you well-abraded, especially if you get tail-whipped. The teeth (particularly the upright ones in the middle of the jaw) are quite capable of making you bleed profusely or even slicing a tendon. They have significant jaw strength and the crushing teeth can hurt you too.
Of all our local sharks, bonnetheads are perhaps the best on the table. The reason is simple: You are what you eat. Tripletail, hogfish, sheepshead — all top eating fish, and all prefer crustaceans. Bonnetheads are no different.
If you want to bring one home, you can’t just toss it in the cooler like other fish. It’s still a shark, and that means it has to be gutted ASAP or uric acid will ruin the flavor. Gutting a live shark seems weird the first time, but it’s the only way to ensure top-quality meat back home.
This is a two-person job: One to hold the shark down, belly-up, and another to slice it open. Start at the vent and go up to the throat, then pull out the organs. Tossing them over the side will chase other sharks away, so you may want to stash them in a bucket temporarily. Once the fish is gutted, rinse the body cavity, pack it with ice, and then put it in the cooler.
Remember, these are sharks, so all the shark laws apply: Non-offset circle hooks are required, you must have a dehooker and a tool that can cut through the leader, and the bag limit is one person with a maximum of two fish per boat. Also, you must keep the head and tail attached, so don’t cut them off.
Whether you’re putting them on the grill or just catching and releasing for fun, bonnethead sharks are a hoot for anglers of any age. It doesn’t matter if you’re 8 or 80 — they’re a good time, so go out and enjoy.
Robert Lugiewicz is the manager of Fishin’ Frank’s Bait & Tackle and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. For more information about the shop or for local fishing tips, call 941-625-3888 or visit FishinFranks.com.
