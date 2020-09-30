Like most of the people who are reading this column, I relocated here from “up north.” My family transplanted here from the Midwest (Kansas City area) when I was a teenager. I quickly fell head over heels in love with the fishing in Charlotte Harbor. I became a water rat and was out on the Harbor or on the Gulf as much as possible, chasing after pretty much everything that swam.
But for a Midwesterner, there was a steep learning curve to fishing in Florida — everything from bait and tackle to techniques, boats, and on and on. For example, I discovered pretty quickly that my beloved pistol-grip Lew’s Speed Stick rod equipped with a shiny Garcia Ambassador 5500C baitcaster (a rig that had bested countless Missouri bass on plastic worms and spinnerbaits) was pretty much worthless for freelining shrimp or white bait for inshore fish in the shallows of Charlotte Harbor or for cranking grouper off the bottom of the Gulf.
I do still own that rig, and if it were a car it would easily qualify for an antique license plate as it is now nearly 50 years old. But I retired it and adjustments were made to tackle to suit our new environs.
And then to our boat, or rather, boats. Back in Missouri, Dad had bought an early Ranger bass boat. It was a marvel of its time, equipped with a monstrous 85-hp powerplant and sporting a sparkling red metal-flake finish. But he knew that it wasn’t a saltwater boat, so it was among the belongings we shed as we fled the prairie winters. It wasn’t long after our arrival in Punta Gorda until its replacements — yes, plural — were acquired.
For our fishing in Charlotte Harbor, Dad bought us a 17-foot Lightning side console, a fiberglass boat manufactured in Sarasota and powered by a reliable Johnson 70. This became our bay boat. While it was spartan by today’s standards, it did have a large livewell which we eventually discovered could hold a limit of 24 lobster on our summer trips to the Florida Keys.
But boats are like potato chips: One is never enough. We needed a boat to fish offshore, so Dad decided that a spanking-new 23-foot Mako center console would fit the bill. By mounting a pair of Mercury 115s on the transom, we’d have plenty of horsepower and the safety factor of redundant motors.
Twin 115s was considered a pretty hot setup in those days. Plus, the mosquitoes were kept away during those pre-dawn launches at the Placida boat ramp by the dense cloud of acrid white two-stroke smoke that was emitted by those cold-natured Mercs during their fitful, sputtering warmup.
Boy, we caught a lot of fish in that boat. We landed a ton of kings and did some small-scale commercial fishing for grouper, boxing mostly red grouper which we’d sell on our way home at Capt. Skipper’s Seafood on Harborview Road. That Mako was a solid, heavy, well-built boat that did well on gnarly offshore days. As a side note, it eventually became the first charter boat in the operation when Dad started King Fisher Fleet.
But even two boats wasn’t enough for our fish-crazy clan. We wanted something that could go skinny — really skinny — that we could use for fishing deep in the back country. It needed to have a large, flat bow deck that we could use at night for one of our passions at the time: Gigging.
This entailed cruising really slowly right at the edge of the mangroves after dark with a bright white light mounted on the bow, shining beneath the water. Since the clearest water of the year occurred during the winter, that’s when we did most of our gigging. However, that’s also when we see the lowest tides of the year. Hence the need for something that could run extremely shallow, because if we could slide across the bars out front of the tidal creeks we’d do very well along the deeper water under the bushes back in there.
Our targets were mostly redfish and mullet with a few trout, sheepshead and flounder mixed in, and we’d sell the mullet and the redfish (all very legal at that time). I think the mullet went as crab trap bait so Capt. Skipper didn’t care about gig holes in them, but he wanted us to gig the reds in the head if we could so the fillets would be marketable. Those big No. 9 gig heads did make fillets messy, as they pierced in and then tore out.
In today’s world there are many many choices for shallow draft boats, but that was not the case in the 1970s. There were no flats boats then, or at least no one in Southwest Florida knew anything about flats boats. But Dad was able to stay local to find our skinny-water boat, buying a skiff from Bill Brothers who had a small manufacturing facility out by the south end of the Punta Gorda airport.
At that time, Brothers boats were well-known locally — Bill had been building them there for quite a while. The boat was fiberglass, about 14 feet with kind of a tri-hull configuration. But the most striking feature was that the bow deck was squared off so the full beam of the boat was carried all the way forward. This gave us plenty of room for two guys to stand up there and gig, one on either side of our light contraption.
It was not a luxury ride. The only amenity was a bench across the back, from which the skipper would operate the pull-start tiller-steered outboard. I think we had a 20-hp outboard on there. There was no trim or tilt feature, so we’d tilt it up by hand and stick a piece of 2x2 under the mounting bracket to jack it up shallower when we were ready to gig. It was a really basic boat, but it was perfect for what we needed.
I sunk that boat one time on the north side of the Sawyer Keys on a lobstering trip, but that’s a story for another time.
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.