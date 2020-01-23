Did you miss the Radio WaterLine show on Saturday on 92.9 FM? I sure did! I’ve been doing a fishing radio show on Saturday mornings for almost six years, and the only days I’ve missed have been a few two years ago for captain school.
We had every intention of doing a show. Capt. Mike Myers, Robert Lugiewicz and I were there at the KIX Country station, bushy-eyed and bright-tailed but nevertheless ready to go. And that’s when our producer gave us the bad news: The computer that is necessary for a live show was stone dead. We could play anything recorded, but we couldn’t broadcast as we talked — which is how we do the show.
So here were our choices: We could run an old show, which we rejected because fresh info is everything in fishing. Or we could pre-record a message in one of iHeart’s other studios, letting people know the show wouldn’t happen that day. We chose the latter, knowing that a lot of people would tune in at some point after that message had aired and be very confused.
And boy, were they. I got several dozen texts throughout the day Saturday asking me if the show had been canceled, since folks tuned in to hear us and got to listen to country music instead. I explained the situation in brief to everybody who asked, but I know that we had a whole lot of listeners who didn’t inquire but were equally puzzled.
Now, I know there are also a lot of WaterLine readers who don’t listen to the show. I know that because every time I talk to a group of people at a seminar, I ask how many people read the magazine and how many listen to the show. I consistently get three-quarters or better who say they read WaterLine, but it’s usually less than a quarter of the audience that listen to the show.
Really, that’s too bad, because the show has a lot of good and useful information. We have fishing reports for Charlotte Harbor and Venice, we have listener questions (some of which are … odd, but most of them are pretty good), we pick a local fishing spot and break it down for you, we chat with Fishin’ Frank for a few minutes to see what’s on his mind, there are weather reports, and each co-host picks a fishing best bet for you.
In between all that, we talk about fishing. Not in the braggy look-what-I-caught way that has become so common on fishing radio and TV shows, but in an informative and educational way (while trying and sometimes even succeeding to be entertaining). And there’s also Googan Man. Can’t forget about Googan Man — he’s the hero we really need.
I get that the time of the show — 7 to 9 a.m. on Saturday mornings — is not super convenient for a lot of people. Maybe you sleep in on weekends, or you’re not a morning person, or you’re already out and on the water by 7.
Whatever the reason, you don’t have to listen live to hear the show. After each broadcast, the show is posted at RadioWaterLine.com. You can stream it or download it to listen at your convenience. My Saturdays are very busy, so most of the time it doesn’t get uploaded until Sunday (and sometimes later), but it does get uploaded.
Robert, Mike and I have tried very hard to tailor the show to be as useful as possible to folks who enjoy fishing in Southwest Florida. A lot of that has been the result of listener feedback. When people give us suggestions for how to make the show better, we pay attention. Many of the changes we’ve made to the show since it started — and there have been a lot — have been directly because someone said, “Hey, what if you guys did this?”
Anyway, I think it’s a pretty good radio show, and I think you’ll get something out of it. If you’re already a listener, thank you for spending some time with us and let us know if you have any ideas for making the show even better. If you don’t usually listen, give it a try (because we will be on the air this Saturday, one way or another) and let me know what you think. After all, this show is all about you.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
