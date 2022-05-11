Recently, I was talking with our publisher about what types of fish were being caught right now. I like to be topical and I usually end up writing about whatever we we’re talking about.
He surprised me by saying the shrimp were running, and maybe I should share another shrimp recipe with the readers. I said OK, and then asked how people catch shrimp themselves. He said, “You have a net on a pole and a headlamp, and you use the light to see the shrimp’s eyes reflecting red.” I said, “I’ll stick to getting them from where I normally do — I don’t have time for that.”
But if you have some spare time and nothing to do at night, that might be a way to get fresh local shrimp. Outgoing tides should be producing. The bag limit is 5 gallons (heads on) per person or per vessel. Josh says for many local folks, shrimping from the Placida trestles used to be a late-night family event.
Of course, you can also buy them. Either way, if you’ve got some hand-caught local shrimp and you want to cook them, I have a suggestion for you. If you’re not cooking them with the shell on them, remove their heads and place them in your fridge for a couple of hours before you try to peel them. I think you will find it much easier to remove the shells once the shrimp is cold.
If you don’t believe me, the next time you are fishing with live shrimp, remove the head from one and then try to peel it. Now, I’m not saying its impossible — but it’s not that easy either. So again, I suggest chilling them before you try to peel them. Also, don’t forget to remove the “vein” (actually the intestines) down their backs. I don’t know about you, but I don’t care to eat what they recently ate, if you know what I mean.
I know I always say how easy it is to make most of my recipes, but to be honest this one may test your patience. You will be working with phyllo dough. That’s not an easy thing to do, and you must take your time. First, make sure the dough is completely thawed out before trying to unroll it. If you don’t, it will fracture like glass and will be an expensive mess on your cutting board.
After the phyllo is thawed out and you can pick up one layer at a time, you’ll need to coat each layer with butter (according to the directions on the box I used, anyway). When I began this step, I remembered why I don’t like working with phyllo dough. I decided I didn’t have time for that and tried using pan spray instead of a brush and melted butter. It worked like a champ, so I guess I don’t mind working with phyllo dough now.
I wanted to make cups with the dough, so I used my flexible muffin pan. I cut the dough into about 5-inch squares. With spray in one hand and dough in the other, I sprayed a layer, then slid another layer over it, repeating until I had five layers of dough. Next, I lined the inside of the muffin pan cups with the dough and placed two shrimp in each cup.
Then I thought about what else I might put in them, and remembered I had some baby heirloom tomatoes I hadn’t used yet. I cut them in half and tossed a few tomatoes in each cup with my shrimp. I thought I was still missing something, so I decided to put some Boursin cheese into the mix.
Boursin is Gournay cheese (similar to cream cheese), but with shallots and garlic added. You can find it in most markets. Like most good cheese, it’s expensive and a little goes a long way, so be conservative with your Boursin.
I baked the cups at 350 degrees for 11 minutes, and they turned out great. Just as I was about to serve them, I remembered that I had just made some of my citrus aioli that I have written about in the past. It made for an excellent sauce to go with my shrimp-stuffed phyllo dough cups.
Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.
