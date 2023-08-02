This skull-collecting ant doesn’t really look the part of a fierce predator, especially when you consider the menacing appearance of the trap-jaw ant prey. But at some point, you were probably told not to judge books by their covers, and this is a prime example.
The idea of the headhunter is firmly embedded in our collective psyche. Tribal savages killing their enemies and then bringing home a scalp, skull or even a whole head are popular in entertainment. Comic books, old westerns, and even highbrow television shows such as Gilligan’s Island have all utilized this trope over and over and over, to the point that most of us see the headhunter more as a gag than something to actually fear.
But we have that luxury, because there are no headhunters coming after us. If we were trap-jaw ants (Odontomachus brunneus), we might not be so cavalier about it, because their heads are at risk of getting lopped off every single day.
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657.
