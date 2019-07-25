I attended a meeting for commercial fishermen last weekend on the East Coast. They came from the Panhandle to Key West, so we had input from all over our state. These are fishermen and tend to be optimistic, but most had concerns about water quality and the future of fishing.
Some members are working on a project to help younger fishermen enter our fisheries. The graying of the fleet is reality in commercial fisheries. It’s difficult for any younger folks to get a foothold, unless it’s passed down in the families.
Most are crabbers and crawfishermen. Blue crabbers fish both saltwater and brackish estuaries. Each of us took a few minutes to share happenings and concerns about our home ports. We discuss regulations, conditions, catches, prices, markets, management and more.
Most blue crab and shrimp operations on Gulf coast were enjoying fair to good catches. Last year’s red tides seem to have increased both species. The reduction in predators probably helps numbers multiply too. Stone crabbers mostly saw reduced to poor catches, except for some from the northwest.
Crawfishermen (to be clear, we’re talking spiny lobsters here) enjoyed sporadic catches, but always when prices were down. They were OK this year, which was a welcome relief after they got destroyed by a hurricane whipping out traps just after setting them the year before. Everyone prays for a bountiful season.
No one was happy with last year’s mullet roe season. From Naples north past Tampa Bay there were minimal catches and poor prices, so it was tough. No one has a clue what to expect this year. Some areas do have a few mullet, but numbers appear down. Fish have an uncanny ability to hide sometimes. I have personally seen some schools of mullet fry recently, so there is some optimism for future. It’s anyone’s guess how many are available.
The Nature Coast crews noted poor scallop reports so far. Maybe freshwater from heavy rains has pushed the scallops deeper, but no one is sure yet. This is a species that can indicate water quality issues — sort of a canary in the coal mines. It’s among the first to disappear if water quality degrades. Again, no one knows yet and everything could turn out OK, but the situation merits close watching. Reduced catches will hurt their economy.
Blue crab fishermen in the St. John’s River basin reported some algae problems, but not everywhere. All watermen are extremely concerned about water quality because their livelihoods depends upon safe, healthy waters.
It was brought up that several areas have problems re-growing seagrass. Many grass beds are losing ground fast. It was noted that attempts to start growth by planting to increase habitats ran in to problems with manatees, which had to be fenced out. I’m all for manatees, but food and habitats are critical to everything. How do we balance these challenges? I’ll leave this one to someone else to figure out. The public relations and politics will not be pretty.
Our Keys crawfishermen are dealing with lost market from China because of increased tariffs holding back their prices. If wholesalers and retailers work with fisherman, we may enjoy affordable prices for local Florida crawfish soon — not cheap, but not through the roof like it has been. It will be nice if Floridians can eat some crawfish again.
The fishing businesses have so many difficult challenges to overcome and deal with: Weather, water quality, habitat health, stock reductions, changing regulations, equipment, markets here and abroad. It’s not for the weak.
I caught an interesting video on sharks week last week. Reef sharks were cooperatively feeding on pre-spawn grouper. They used smaller sharks to flush grouper from coral caves, then swarmed and devoured them. An extremely efficient method, and they ate a lot of grouper. I’m seeing and hearing about a big rebound in sharks offshore here recently. They could be just one more harvester of our grouper stocks. It’s frequently something new that changes the balance of things. Mother Nature’s critters adapt or perish! It’s just the way it is.
The challenge for scientists and researchers is to observe and learn. To do this, they must maintain an open mind. It’s difficult to stay focused without influences by preconceived notions. If we believe something, it slants our perception of reality. We all tend to want to accept what we believe as fact.
Many hold fast to their own opinions and deny contradictory information. When an elected official makes a statement and you watch different newscasts to see their take, it’s often hard to believe they are talking about the same speech. The perceptions of what was said are almost polar opposites. A scary time we are living in.
We are going to need to all try to reset our perceptions if we are going to reverse our disrespectful trashing of the environment and save our own existence. If you seek the truth about anything, gather information from varied and reliable sources. Try to overcome your prejudices and see things as they are.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
