Florida, like the rest of the United States, was booming in the 1920s. Dade County grew from 42,000 residents in 1920 to more than 100,000 in 1926. The affordability of automobiles, plus the recent construction of paved roads, made the Sunshine State easily accessible to travelers.
Land was cheap and created a sort of gold rush effect, as northerners left cold climes for the promise of warmth and prosperity in Florida. Nineteenth century projects, financed by wealthy northern developers, had already drained wetlands and connected the Caloosahatchee River to Lake Okeechobee, distorting the natural flow of water.
Agriculture and tourism were two industries drawing people to live and work in the Sunshine State. The Tamiami Trail was still under construction, with developer Barron Collier funding the final stretch through the Everglades himself. Not coincidentally, the Florida Legislature created a new county bearing his name near Naples.
The manmade St. Lucie canal, designed to relieve Lake Okeechobee of its seasonal flooding, had been completed years earlier. Crude dams made of sand and muck had also been built at weak points around the lake, giving some comfort to the agricultural communities nearby.
Then, in September of 1926, a hurricane struck South Florida with virtually no warning. It is believed to have formed in the open waters of the Atlantic, where few ships traversed and no advance warnings could be given. The peak winds would equal a Category 4 storm by today’s standard.
Heavy winds hit Miami in the middle of the night. When the eye passed over downtown early the next morning, many residents ventured outside to inspect the damage. Most had no idea the storm’s counterpunch was just minutes away, with deadly force. By the time the storm was over, nearly 400 people had lost their lives, and wind and flood damage had left tens of thousands homeless.
Florida’s land boom came to an abrupt end. But what became known as the “Great Miami Hurricane” did not spur state or federal government into immediate action.
Two years later, in Sept. 1928, another hurricane decimated Puerto Rico before making landfall in Florida, this time near West Palm Beach. Its path continued northwest toward Lake Okeechobee and the vast tracts of agricultural land on its eastern shore. Winds were similar in strength to the storm of two years earlier, but the big lake, already gorged from the summer rains, gave way — with catastrophic results.
Due to a large migrant worker population housed near the lake, it’s impossible for us to know exactly how many souls were lost to the Okeechobee hurricane of 1928. Reports of bodies being swept into the Everglades were printed in newspapers throughout the country. At Port Mayaca, east of the lake, there is a single mass gravesite containing at least 1,600 bodies.
A few months after the 1928 storm, Herbert Hoover became president. Over the next 10 years, several federal projects were approved, despite the ongoing Great Depression. Legislation established the Army Corps of Engineers as the major federal flood control agency.
Miles of levees were constructed around the perimeter of Lake Okeechobee. This extensive project, now known as the Herbert Hoover dike system, regulated water flow into and out of the lake. During this period, all efforts were directed at flood control, with scant regard to the impact on the environment.
Prior to the construction of the dike, the south end of Lake Okeechobee didn’t really have a shore. Instead, it served as the beginning of the Everglades’ vast “river of grass.” The dike divided the lake and the ‘Glades, creating a huge change to South Florida’s hydrology. At the time, the impacts of this change were unknown.
A hurricane in 1947 caused widespread flooding throughout the southern portion of the state, but the Okeechobee levees were largely successful in preventing another catastrophe. Because of widespread flooding elsewhere, Congress passed legislation and projects were funded in the name of “flood control.”
America was now a very different country, a nuclear superpower with the manpower and means to tackle large projects. The 1950s and ‘60s saw much work done around the lake, as well as the canal systems to both coasts.
The Kissimmee River, which meandered from central Florida to the mouth of Lake Okeechobee, was straightened into a canal for flood control. The St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee canals were widened and deepened. Both waterways had locks installed. In just a few decades, Florida’s natural pathways to the sea were changed dramatically.
The historic property damage and loss of life due to flooding from devastating storms forced our government to act with measures that, in hindsight, gave little regard to nature. We now know that the flow of water into and out of the huge body of water that is Lake Okeechobee affects the estuaries on both coasts as well as the Everglades.
Today, projects like the Kissimmee River Restoration Project, the Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual (LOSOM), and the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP) are trying to undo the damage. The price of these projects total well into the billions.
Nearly 100 years later, Floridians are still dealing with the aftermath of those two devastating storms and the flooding solutions we implemented. What have we learned? Two things: First, every government project costs a lot more than the initial estimate; and second, messing with natural systems always has unintended consequences.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.