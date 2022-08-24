Florida, like the rest of the United States, was booming in the 1920s. Dade County grew from 42,000 residents in 1920 to more than 100,000 in 1926. The affordability of automobiles, plus the recent construction of paved roads, made the Sunshine State easily accessible to travelers.

Land was cheap and created a sort of gold rush effect, as northerners left cold climes for the promise of warmth and prosperity in Florida. Nineteenth century projects, financed by wealthy northern developers, had already drained wetlands and connected the Caloosahatchee River to Lake Okeechobee, distorting the natural flow of water.


