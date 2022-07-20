The warm weather is upon us, and that means hunting for bass is a bit more of a challenge. Figuring out a summer pattern in Florida is not the easiest thing to do. In other places, you’d start fishing deeper — but most of the lakes are not very deep, nor is there a lot of structure offshore to look for. So here are some things I like to target when the water temperatures climb.
The first thing I look for is any type of shade that offers bass a cooler place to reside. This can come in different forms: A boat dock that has some deeper water near the end, a mat of vegetation that the winds have blown together to form a canopy over some depth of water, or possibly thick standing vegetation.
Of course, depth also offers cooler temps. If you fish one of the few Florida lakes that has some deeper water, the dropoffs can be probed for bigger bass. Whatever the case may be for your favorite lake, you need to hunt out these types of locales in order to catch bass in the summer.
Boat docks are easy to find and can be great places to catch fish, if they are fished properly. Because Florida is not known for its dock fishing, most anglers ignore these structures and go straight to the vegetation to fish. But I always take the time to pick apart any boat dock that has some depth of water at the end.
I start at the outside end, flipping baits to the outside posts of the dock. I prefer standing docks to floating, but I will work both of them. If it’s a floating dock, I make long flips and work the bait parallel to the dock.
Once I work the outside of the dock thoroughly, I move my way back and target any corners or shadows that I can find. The farther you can flip or pitch your bait up under the dock, the better chance you have of getting bit. Remember, the fish are there for the shade.
After you finish working a dock, move straight away from it and check for a brush pile that the dock owner may have thrown there to attract fish. A lot of times, owners will throw their old Christmas trees off the end of the dock to attract fish. I look for rod holders, indicating the owner is an angler, to tell me that a fish-attracting brush pile is likely.
Standing vegetation is the next easiest cover to target. Again, you can see it, so when the water temperatures are up, try to find some vegetation in deeper water. I like to use heavier weights on a flipping stick and flip craws into this type of cover.
The weight keeps the bait close to the cover, which can invoke a strike from bass hanging in the shadows of the vegetation. Also, it allows you to throw the bait deeper into the cover.
I try to pitch the bait back in as far as I can, and I like the craw because it’s less likely to wrap or hang up on the vegetation. I target small holes in this type of cover, in hopes that the bass are hanging out on the edges of the hole looking to feed.
Matted vegetation can be extremely productive — once you find the right mat. You might fish a dozen mats that have no fish under them, and then the next three will be loaded with bass. I can’t tell you how many times this has happened to me, so you’ve got to be persistent.
I try to look closely at any of the mats I fish, because there is always something that makes one mat more productive than the others. There may be cover under the mat, it may be over a solid bottom, it may be in deeper water. It’s up to you to look for that subtle difference that draws bass to one mat over another.
When you’re fishing mats, you need a weight heavy enough to punch through the mat and get to the bottom. Once that bait punches through, hang on tight — the strike can be immediate and violent.
Dropoffs are a rarity in most Florida lakes. We simply don’t have the deep water that most northern lakes have. If I run across any subtle change in depth, especially over an area that is consistent in depth for a long period of time, I usually fish along the edge to see if there is anything there.
Those little changes can be productive. They may not offer a lot of fish or big fish, but that little change can get you the bite you may need to complete a limit of fish. Depending on the depth, these dropoffs can be worked effectively with a Carolina rig, Texas rig or crankbait. Your bait presentation will depend on the depth that you are working.
Moving water also draws bass. Most lakes don’t offer much moving water, but if you have flowing spillways, culverts or canal mouths, these can be bass magnets. Remember that the fish are expecting to see prey moving with the current flow, not against it.
All these patterns can produce fish. Lord knows we have more months of hot summer weather than anyone else in the United States. Take advantage of it — go out and try to find those bass that move around and adjust during these summer months. Once you learn where the bass are in your favorite lake during the sweltering heat, it will make those hot days a lot more tolerable.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
