Birders are always birding. They bird in the field. They bird in the house. If they hear a call that is interesting enough, they will run outside even in their jammies. I just hope no one is in the bathtub and hears a weird bird call.
They also bird on the road. Car birding is a natural habit. Oh, look, there’s a red-shouldered hawk on a telephone pole. Oh, look, a male cardinal just swooped across the road in front of us. Oh, look, that’s the 20th osprey nest I’ve seen on this road. Driving anywhere is a reason to bird.
I’m lucky — I’m rarely the driver, thanks to Don. This enables me to have a better look at all the birds we whiz by the fields and trees and ponds. Actually, I guess that means all the other drivers on the road are lucky too. I wonder how many car crashes are caused by sudden bird sightings.
Lately the car birding has been quite good. Just this week, I spotted a mature bald eagle which to me is always good luck. On the same day, I watched a roseate spoonbill in Englewood fly over right in the center of town. I was elated to see a swallow-tailed kite — one of my favorite birds — flying over the treetops as we drove south on I-75. It’s the first one I’ve seen in 2021, and a sure sign of spring. Birders look forward to the return of migrating birds.
So, my extremely brilliant editor dubbed my car birding “the Abbie Banks Syndrome” in one of his recent columns. Over the past weeks, I seem to have attracted some slight fame. I have received phone calls, emails and posts on Facebook regarding Abbie Banks Syndrome. My Venice Area Birding Association friends and even folks I never met are still referring to my psychological disorder.
The thing about the syndrome is that it spreads easily, even without direct contact. In fact, if you’re not a birder, this column may get stuck in your head, and you might acquire this condition whether you want it or not. When you’re in the shotgun seat and not driving, you may realize that you’re looking at the birds and wildlife in the sky and along the highway.
If that happens, you’ll discover the time allotted (because of the speed of driving) does not give you much time to identify the bird. Birders identify birds in many different ways, so here are some helpful tips.
We can tell immediately which woodpecker we are looking at by the head shape and the body size. I have identified both pileated and red-bellied woodpeckers on a drive-by. Many refer to the pileated as the cartoon character Woody Woodpecker because of the size and shape of the pointed feathers on the head.
If you see a lump (a hump lump, I call it) on a branch in a tree near the trunk, it’s most likely an owl. If it’s close enough, see if you can make out a round head or a head with little ears. That will tell you if you are seeing a barred owl or a great horned owl. These would be the common owls to sight in Southwest Florida.
Pay attention to the terrain. Along many highways, there are ponds in the median. In the ‘burbs, there are many water-filled ditches and creeks. In these spots, you will look for waders, which can include great egrets, great blue herons, snowy egrets, tri-colored herons and such.
When you pass open pastures where cows are grazing, look for cattle egrets. They generally walk along the ground, or sometimes perch on the cows’ backs. Don’t get confused if you see an indistinguishable white thing in a tree. It’s probably a plastic bag.
When we go over the Peace River, I am always looking for ducks bobbing on the water. It’s difficult to identify ducks from afar. However, if they are nearby, size and shape will be helpful. Mergansers have a unique head shape; black ducks are large. Gulls will be floating around also, but are much paler than our wild duck species. If you are passing a pond and see a small duck disappear and then pop back up, it is likely a pied-billed grebe and not a duck.
In addition, if you are traveling across the Peace River bridges at dusk, you can try counting the gazillion double-created cormorants that come to roost on the wires. Good luck with that; I run out of fingers quickly and don’t get very far.
As you can see, there are many little tricks you can use to make living with Abbie Banks Syndrome easier and more fun. Keeping a bird field guide in the car can also be of great help. National Geographic’s Guide to North American Birds is my favorite, but I have a Peterson guide in every vehicle.
Road birding is certainly habit-forming, but please be careful if you are driving. I have been known to whip a uey for a better look at a bird, but only after making certain there are no other vehicles on either side of the road. I used to have a bumper sticker that read “I brake for birds” so other drivers would at least have some warning!
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
