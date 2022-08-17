Tarpon leap

While Boca Grande Pass may get the fame, the rest of Charlotte Harbor offers tarpon fishing just as good — and often it’s actually better.

Contrary to what many anglers seem to think, tarpon do not vanish into the Gulf of Mexico when they wrap up their spawning chores and abandon Boca Grande Pass for the year. Some of the biggest fish do, traveling northward along the Gulf coastline and ending up in Mexico. The rest scatter themselves along the beaches and in the backcountry, where they are sometimes caught but rarely found in tight concentrations.

But there’s a period of time — usually four to eight weeks at the end of summer — when the tarpon fishing in Charlotte Harbor can be just as good (or even better) than the fabled silver king bite at Boca. And it’s just now getting started.


