Contrary to what many anglers seem to think, tarpon do not vanish into the Gulf of Mexico when they wrap up their spawning chores and abandon Boca Grande Pass for the year. Some of the biggest fish do, traveling northward along the Gulf coastline and ending up in Mexico. The rest scatter themselves along the beaches and in the backcountry, where they are sometimes caught but rarely found in tight concentrations.
But there’s a period of time — usually four to eight weeks at the end of summer — when the tarpon fishing in Charlotte Harbor can be just as good (or even better) than the fabled silver king bite at Boca. And it’s just now getting started.
It’s surprising to me just how few people, even locals who have fished this area for many years, know about this late-season tarpon bonanza. There are a few things about fishing them here that make it more fun than Pass fishing.
First, the tarpon are in a much larger area, so you’re not likely to be rubbing elbows and swapping gelcoat with the other guys fishing them. Second, when they’re in shallower water, the tarpon seem to be more acrobatic, and often even free-jump as they feed. Third, the shark attacks that take so many tarpon in the Pass rarely if ever happen in the Harbor.
For my part, one of the best things about Harbor tarpon is that I can leave the conventional gear at home and break out the spinning tackle. Those of you who cast lures or bait for snook and redfish will feel right at home tossing a bait into a pod of fish or sometimes right to an individual tarpon. Although on the surface snook fishing and tarpon fishing seem very different, they’re really not. You’re just using a bigger rod and reel.
How much bigger? You need a reel built to handle 50-pound braid and hold 250 yards of it. Use a 7.5- or 8-foot rod for long casting distance, with a 15- to 30-pound rating. With this outfit, you are ready to toss a DOA Bait Buster, which looks ridiculous but is tarpon magic. Tarpon will readily hit many other large artificials, but they have a tendency to come unstuck when the fish shake their heads. With the DOAs, you’re more likely to actually get the fish to the boat.
If you prefer to use natural bait, my go-to right now would be live threadfins Live ladyfish are good, because they’re too big for all but the very biggest catfish to go after. Jumbo pinfish and big mullet also work and keep the cats away, but these baits can be harder to come by. Tarpon will eat smaller baits and also a variety of cut baits, but expect to be visited by some whiskered friends.
In addition to the catfish, you’ll probably also have a few sharks find your baits. Once you get a few baits chopped off, you might be tempted to switch to wire leader. That’s fine, so long as you’re aware that from that point on you are shark fishing, not tarpon fishing (so use an inline circle hook to say legal).
You may still hook a poon, but they’re significantly more likely to ignore your offerings if there’s a strand of wire attached. Stick with 60-pound fluorocarbon or mono (the water is dark enough that fluorocarbon’s advantage is limited to the additional abrasion resistance).
Finding Harbor tarpon can be a challenge, or not, depending on the fish. Sometimes they’re in the upper Harbor near the bridges or Alligator Creek Reef, but lately the better reports have been from the 20-foot holes, with fair numbers of fish in and around Boca Grande Pass and out on the beaches up to a couple miles offshore.
Many anglers have discovered the magic of side-scanning fish finders. If you’ve got one, set it for maximum distance and cruise until you find fish. Or, you can still use old-school technology, aka your eyeballs.
When you see a fish roll, shut the engine down and watch. If you see a couple more rollers within a hundred yards or so in the next five minutes, you’re ready to start fishing that area. Otherwise, move on. It’s rare to see a whole school of tarpon rolling at once in the Harbor, but you do want to see more than a single.
Keep an especially sharp eye out for free-jumping tarpon — these fish are usually actively feeding, and are a very good sign that you’re in the right area. When you get closer to where you saw the jumper, you’ll probably see more fish rolling.
Tarpon are always tarpon, and just like tarpon everywhere else, Charlotte Harbor fish can be highly exasperating. Sometimes you can’t find them. Sometimes you find them and they just won’t eat. Sometimes they’ll eat, but only the one type of bait you didn’t think to bring with you.
The important thing to remember in these situations is that it’s just fishing. Don’t take it out on your boat, your tackle or your companions. At least for the next few weeks, the fish will be there tomorrow for another shot, and that’s not a bad thing.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
