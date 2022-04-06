The two parts of travel I love the most are the excitement leading up to taking off and the calmness when you’re getting ready to go home. Everything in between is just pure fun and why we like to take trips of any kind.
But you can’t have the fun without the work. For me, the hardest part of any trip is the planning. I can’t tell you how stressed out I get when I’m planning for a trip. And yet if you don’t plan it right, your whole trip can be lousy.
Finding a great destination is a solid start. When we set out to take an RV trip, I check to see what is there to do around where we’re going. I don’t want to just travel — I want to go somewhere where my wife and I can do things that we can’t do at home. Anything that is a little out of the norm is always a good thing. It could be as basic as getting a site near a beach that we can walk to.
When I take the RV, I want to make sure that where we are staying is a place that has what we need. Finding a good reliable site is always important. It doesn’t have to be perfect, but everything in and around the RV site needs to be functional. I always worry about that because sometimes it isn’t the case. Things like ground stability and water or sewer hookups concern me every time.
We have stayed in places that have been less than stellar. I’ve seen the ground so wet that the RV literally sunk when I drove on the site. I had to scramble to get boards out to put my levelers down before it sunk up to the rims. Once, the water hookup was so bad that water ended spraying everywhere even though I had the wrench out to make sure it was on tight.
I know you can’t always prepare for things like that, but doing your due diligence in the planning phase of the trip can help avoid some of these situations. That’s why I invest hours in looking for a place to stay with the RV every time we take it on vacation. But I also use the RV as my home away from home for fishing tournaments. That poses other issues, since I need to stay as close to the tournament launch site as possible.
If I take the RV and tow the boat, I don’t have a vehicle to tow the boat with because the RV is hooked up at the site. Fortunately, when I tournament fish, I have a partner who brings his truck, which eliminates that problem. But I still look for a site that will save us the most time in getting the boat to and from the lake as well as close to places we may want to check out.
I sometimes feel like I put as much time into planning the trip as I do actually enjoying time on the trip. But I know thatn the end, my experience will only be as good as the time I put into it. If you spend time making sure everything is good and everything is right, you avoid many of the surprises that may come up and bite you.
I hope everyone has good times on their next trip. If you are like me and put the proper time in the planning phase, I am sure you’ll have all your bases covered and get to relax and enjoy when you are away. And if you’re not the planning type — well, good luck.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.