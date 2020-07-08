A couple weeks, Capt. Ralph wrote a column about things that we think we know — for example, the sky is blue and water is wet — that turn out to maybe not be so accurate. That got me to thinking about some of the “common knowledge” of outdoors lore that are great big piles of bunkus. If you’re ready to learn about the lies you’ve been told, strap in and hang on.
“Coral snakes have rear fangs and have to chew on you to get venom into the wound.”
Kernel of truth: There are rear-fanged snakes, a few of which are dangerous to humans (the African boomslang is one).
Why it’s wrong: Coral snakes are in the cobra family (Elapidae), and like cobras, their fangs are at the front of their mouths. If a coral snake wants to envenomate you, a quick nip is all it takes. However, coral snakes are generally docile and reluctant to bite. Also, about half of coral snake bites are dry (no venom injected), which may be an additional contributing factor to this myth.
“If an alligator chases you, run in a zig-zag pattern.”
Kernel of truth: It is difficult for an alligator on land to rapidly change directions more than once.
Why it’s wrong: This goes along with another myth, which is the notion that alligators can run as fast as a galloping horse. They cannot. They can LUNGE that fast, but only about the length of their bodies. If you’re in fair shape, you can easily outrun a gator that doesn’t grab you on that initial lunge. Zig-zagging is actually dangerous, because you’re more likely to twist an ankle or slip and fall — either of which would make you much slower and more catchable.
“Picking up toads or frogs will cause warts.”
Kernel of truth: Toads (but not frogs) do have warty skin.
Why it’s wrong: Warts in humans are caused by human papillomavirus, which is transmitted from person to person (often through indirect contact). HPV can’t survive in a cold-blooded amphibian, so they can’t contract the virus or be carriers.
“Cottonmouths are aggressive snakes and will chase you or try to get in your boat to bite you.”
Kernel of truth: Many aquatic snake species use the water as a refuge, and will try to get to it as quickly as possible when frightened — no matter what is in the way.
Why it’s wrong: While it’s true that a cottonmouth or other water snake may come right at you, studies (done by stout-hearted souls in snake-proof boots) have shown that if you stand your ground, the snake will go past you. It’s scared and in a blind panic. Snakes that aim for the boat are in open water, which is dangerous for them because predators such as bass and alligators can easily catch them. They mistake the boat for land and are headed for safety, not for you.
“Bats can’t see during the day.”
Kernel of truth: Bats observed out during the day often appear disoriented.
Why it’s wrong: Bats seen during the day are often sick with rabies or other diseases. Their eyesight is fine — in most species, as good as a human’s or better.
“If you touch a baby bird, the mother will abandon it.”
Kernel of truth: When an animal senses danger, it will instinctively avoid it — even, in many cases, if that means abandoning its offspring.
Why it’s wrong: If you attended biology classes more than 10 years ago, you may have been told that most birds can’t smell. Turns out that’s not true. Birds (and rabbits, and squirrels, and deer, and every other wild mother) can recognize their little ones despite an odd human smell on them. However, this is not carte blanche to go around playing with wild babies. Abandonment is rare, but can happen for many reasons, and nearness of humans is one.
“Bats will dive down on you can get caught in your hair.”
Kernel of truth: If you’re out in the evening, bats may in fact dive-bomb you, and they can get closer than you might want.
Why it’s wrong: They’re not after you — they’re after the bugs that are attracted to you, and the bugs that are after those bugs. Most mosquitoes are too small for bats to bother with, but large species such as Psorophora ciliata are more suitable. More often they’re targeting the dragonflies that eat mosquitoes. Bats have sophisticated sonar that helps them avoid crashing into things like trees or you. Even if you have Rapunzel’s tresses and tried to flip your hair up to snag them, you’d probably fail a thousand times before you got one.
“The daddy longlegs is the most venomous spider in the world, but its fangs are too small to bite a human.”
Kernel of truth: Cellar spiders (see below) feed on, among other things, dangerously venomous spiders.
Why it’s wrong: Two of the three creatures that are commonly called daddy longlegs (harvestmen and crane flies) aren’t even spiders and have no venom at all. The third one, the cellar spider, is common here in Florida and often seen indoors. It is a true spider and has venom, but its fangs are long enough to penetrate human skin and the bite causes only a mild stinging sensation. However, the bite is lethal to most arthropods, including other spiders. That doesn’t make them more dangerous, though — unless you have eight legs.
“You can tell how old a rattlesnake is by counting how many buttons are on the rattle.”
Kernel of truth: When a rattlesnake sheds, it does add a new button to the rattle.
Why it’s wrong: The rattle is fragile and can be broken by getting hung up on vegetation or branches as the snake crawls through the undergrowth. Sometimes this will take just a button or two; sometimes the whole rattle can break off. Even if that never happens, your count would indicate the number of times the snake has shed, which is several times a year in juveniles and one to three times annually for adults.
We could come up with dozens more of these kinds of myths, misconceptions and outright lies (hoop snake, anyone?). What’s important is that we understand there’s a lot of bad information out there, and if we want to know the truth, we need to seek it from verifiable sources — or, if you’re feeling particularly bold, test it for yourself.
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657.
