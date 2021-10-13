Taurus is a firearm company with a tarnished reputation. Their revolvers were always pretty solid, but buying one of their semi-auto handguns was a gamble. You either got one that ran and ran well, or you got one that was a dud. Taurus has a lifetime warranty on their firearms, but the running joke was they called it a “lifetime” warranty because it would take a lifetime to get back from factory repair.
I’ve had a few run-ins with that warranty. I had a Taurus Millennium PT-138 that wouldn’t hit the broadside of the barn — from the inside. On top of that, the rear sights were installed backward. The two dots that you use to line up with the dot on the front sight were there, but they weren’t facing the shooter. That alone is a testament to the poor quality control Taurus had.
It took about eight months for that pistol to come back. It was supposedly test-fired and fired accurately. However, it still wouldn’t shoot better than minute-of-pie-plate at 10 yards. And the sights were still backward. Back to the factory it went.
This time the return was speedy, as it only took six months to come back. But again it came back no better than it left. I sent it back. This time I included a target and put masking tape on the rear sight that said “Turn me around, dummy!” I also sent a letter explaining my experience and letting them know the crown of the barrel was completely out of spec and needed to be re-turned or replaced.
Seven months later, it was returned to me. This time, it was even fixed! Only took the better part of two years.
About a year ago, we had two Taurus Millenniums that had to go back for factory repair. We talked to a Taurus rep, who informed us that the Millennium series is no longer being made and that they are replacing them with the new G2C model. That was fine and we sent them off for replacement.
About nine months later, we started to get concerned as they hadn’t returned. We called and they informed us that they replaced them and returned them two months prior. We asked where they were sent and they told us they went to a gun shop in Ohio.
Now, when we send a firearm in to the manufacturer for repair, we include a sheet that has a copy of our FFL (which has our address on it). It also has info on the firearm, to include make, model, serial number and RMA number if they give us one — and in nice big letters, our address.
Yet Taurus, in their infinite wisdom, sent it to a random gun shop in Ohio. Not the gun shop just up the highway that sent it to them (Taurus headquarters were in Miami at the time). Luckily, the gun shop was honest and we got our firearms back. But it could have been a disaster, and the incompetence was inexcusable.
Recently Taurus has moved out of Miami to Bainbridge, Georgia, and things are definitely looking up. Our first test was to send them a Taurus Judge that the owner completely disassembled and lost parts. We sent it off to have the parts inventoried and replaced by Taurus.
What do you know — it came back in two weeks, assembled properly, all missing parts replaced, and they didn’t charge the owner a dime. Other firearms sent for repair are coming back in times measured in weeks, not months.
Now Taurus is winning quality awards with their new G3 lineup. And both the G2 and G3 series are great, low-cost, straight-shooting pistols. Just goes to show that sometimes hitting the reset button is the thing to do. And most companies that change with the times continue to stay in business and stay profitable.
Now, if we could only get Remington to see this …
Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
