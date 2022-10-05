How do you figure out what a fish is worth? Most Southwest Florida anglers would put the highest value on gamefish, with tarpon and snook probably near the top of the list. Other sport and food fish would probably land in the middle — trout, snapper, flounder, cobia, etc. Falling to the bottom would be catfish, rays, jacks and ladyfish.
This is a common way of thinking about the fish in and around Charlotte Harbor. But in reality, it’s pretty narrow. Most of our fish are rarely seen by anglers and so they’re ignored. What about hogchokers, sailfin mollies or rainwater killifish? These little fish probably aren’t on your radar, but they’re all very common species in our local waters. They may not matter to you, but they certainly matter to the larger fish that eat them.
The importance of fish varies over time. Redfish are a much-sought species, and would probably top the “valuable fish” list for many people. But just a generation ago, they were viewed as junk fish — something you caught when you were having a hard time catching real fish, something to just put a bend in the rod.
Before Hurricane Charley, we had a massive collection of photos on the ceiling at Fishin’ Frank’s. You could count on both hands the number of redfish pictures that were up there. We had loads of trout, snook, sharks, cobia, grouper, even black drum — but not many redfish.
When we would go to the trade shows back in those days, the reps would all see where we were from and show us seatrout lures (and each and every one of them had the very best seatrout lures, too). After the Oberto redfish tournaments got going, those same reps started showing us lures for redfish. By the way, they were usually the same baits.
Now redfish are the “special” fish. Images of them adorn fishing shirts and boat wraps. People spend a lot of money with fishing guides to catch them. Hundreds of thousands of dollars are up for grabs in local redfish tournaments. What changed? Nothing — just our attitude.
What makes us so special anyway, that we get to decide which fish matter more than others? Every fish, no matter how big or how small, no matter how flashy or how drab, is an important part of where it lives. A toadfish may seem valueless to you, but believe me, there’s a reason for it to be here. Each species is part of an interconnected web, and pulling on one strand is likely to have unforeseen consequences.
A lot of you are probably wondering what’s up with this hippy-dippy tree-hugger attitude. Well, I guess you could accuse me of tree hugging — to some degree, anyway — but that’s not what this is really about. Part of it is having a level of respect for the fish and their habitat, which is just part of my nature and something I believe we should all have.
But even if you don’t agree, this should make sense to you: I want to be able to come back out and enjoy the fishing, and I want it to be as good as possible when I do. I don’t want it going downhill. Disrespecting the fish or their environment degrades our fishing.
You might not notice it because it happens a tiny bit at a time. But those tiny bits add up, and the more of us there are on the water, the faster they accumulate. One guy mowing a seagrass bed or running over a school of redfish or killing a thousand whitebait is a little problem. In the grand scheme, it probably makes no measurable difference.
But if there are a hundred guys doing it once a week, the cumulative impact will start to add up. If there are a thousand out there every day, we’ve got a real problem.
So think about what you do. Your individual choices, for good or bad, are what will determine the future of our fishery. Everything you and I do out there matters.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.