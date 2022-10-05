Tiny fish

These tiny killifish aren’t anything most anglers would pay attention to, but they’re still a very important part of the ecosystem our gamefish rely on for survival.

 Shutterstock photo

How do you figure out what a fish is worth? Most Southwest Florida anglers would put the highest value on gamefish, with tarpon and snook probably near the top of the list. Other sport and food fish would probably land in the middle — trout, snapper, flounder, cobia, etc. Falling to the bottom would be catfish, rays, jacks and ladyfish.

This is a common way of thinking about the fish in and around Charlotte Harbor. But in reality, it’s pretty narrow. Most of our fish are rarely seen by anglers and so they’re ignored. What about hogchokers, sailfin mollies or rainwater killifish? These little fish probably aren’t on your radar, but they’re all very common species in our local waters. They may not matter to you, but they certainly matter to the larger fish that eat them.


Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.

