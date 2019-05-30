By Capt. Josh Olive — THE FISH COACH
Most of the anglers in Southwest Florida moved here from somewhere else, so they didn’t grow up fishing our local waters. For many of them, their first experiences here were with a guide. If they chose well, chances are pretty good they had a lot of success on those charters.
That’s not a huge surprise. When you’re paying several hundred dollars for a few hours of fishing, there are expectations — mainly, that you’re going to catch a bunch of fish and have an amazing time. We are fortunate to have some top-notch fishing guides on Charlotte Harbor that deliver on that implied promise. If you’re looking for one, call one of the guys who writes for WaterLine or give me a ring for a more personalized recommendation.
But then, all too often, comes the disappointment: After a guided trip, you go out on your own and try to replicate the success you had. How did that work out for you? Not so hot, I’ll bet. And even if you did do well, if you went back out and did the same thing a few more times, you probably saw diminishing success with each trip.
What happened? The fish changed on you. Fish are always changing. They don’t stay in the same spots all the time, they don’t eat the same things all the time, and they don’t keep a consistent schedule. Your guide knows that, which is why you probably didn’t see him fishing the same spot you went back to. So all you need to do is learn everything your guide knows, and you’ll be set. You just need to study the following short list of variables:
• Tides and how fish react to them, including how the strength of a given tide affects where fish feed and what they feed on. There are between one and five tides daily in Charlotte Harbor, and the differences in tide heights can vary from a tiny fraction of an inch to more than 3 feet. The height variance and time interval between the low and high points will profoundly affect where fish will be and what they will be doing.
• Weather conditions and how fish react to them, including but not limited to air and water temperatures (current and over the past few weeks), barometric pressure, amount of cloud cover, wind direction and strength, recent precipitation levels, wave heights and moon phase.
• Vegetation and bottom contours of Charlotte Harbor, including water depths. Pay particular attention to areas of healthy seagrass, mangrove shorelines that provide cover, oyster bars, potholes, troughs, natural and manmade channels, creek and canal mouths, and especially areas that offer two or more of these things in close proximity. Note that some of these will seem like ideal habitat but hold few fish, and others will hold lots of fish for no immediately obvious reason. You’ll need to build a mental map of each place you want to fish.
• How fish feeding preferences evolve throughout the year, depending on local abundance of preferred prey species and in conjunction with natural cycles such as spawning and periods of dormancy. This skill is necessary for choosing the best natural or artificial bait.
• How to present natural or artificial baits in a way that fish will eat them. Successful implementation will require pinpoint casting accuracy at ranges of 100 feet or more and the ability to cast several feet under a mangrove overhang or dock on the first attempt.
• Most importantly, how each of these variables will interact with all of the others.
Now you understand two things: Why you didn’t have immediate and long-lasting success despite the knowledge you learned from your fishing guide, and why guided trips cost so much in the first place. A good guide spends many years developing his skills and countless hours on the water keeping them sharp, all so you can have a great time fishing and take some braggin’ photos to show your buddies.
So you probably aren’t going to be as successful on your own as you are on a guided trip. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t go out on the water and have a great time. You absolutely can, and some of the experiences will be fantastic, amazing and perhaps even life-changing. You just need to manage your own expectations. You have a steep learning curve to climb, and even if you reach expert level you’re never going to know or understand everything about our fish and fishing. That’s just part of the fun, so learn where and when you can, and above all enjoy the ride.
As the Fish Coach, Capt. Josh Olive offers personalized instruction on how and where to fish in Southwest Florida. Whether you’re a complete beginner or just looking to refine your techniques, he can help you get past the frustration and start catching more fish. Lessons can be held on your boat, on local piers or even in your backyard. To book your session or for more information, go to FishCoach.net, email Josh@FishCoach.net or call 941-276-9657.
