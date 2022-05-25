New residents are flocking to Southwest Florida like flies drawn to a smashed raccoon on the side of Kings Highway. All these new people are a boon to the local economy, a drag on our under-planned infrastructure, and a simple fact of life for all of us.
Many of them are here for the water. That’s no surprise. Why are you here? And a lot of them are wanting to get out there, right now if not sooner. But a lot of them are going to make an unpleasant discovery when they realize they’ve got the wrong boat for our waters. Let’s look at some of the common mistakes.
Can’t get shallow
High on the list is buying too much boat. You want a comfortable ride, so you look for a boat that can slice through chop like the proverbial hot knife. You end up with a 30-foot center console with twins. Great job. But you’re going to have a tough time redfishing.
So much of our local fishing is done in shallow water. A do-all boat for this area drafts as little as possible. About 10 to 12 inches is what you’re looking for (14 inches is OK, but not ideal). And that’s real-world draft, not brochure draft, which is often an optimistic guess.
If you need a lot of water to float, you can still go after tarpon, sharks and anything that lives in the Gulf. But your ability to fish the flats is going to be severely hindered.
The family boat
Now that you’re living in Florida, your house is going to become a vacation destination. The grandkids will be here over Christmas break and again in the summer, and you’re going to want to be sure your boat is big enough to take the whole gang out.
Nope, stop right there. Even if they come down twice a year, between all the other stuff they’re going to want to do, you’ll be lucky to get out on the water more than two or three times. On the other hand, you’re gonna be stuck with that boat 365 days a year.
Do not buy a boat based on taking the kids on the water. You can rent a boat that’s ideal for schlepping the whole fam around. You need to buy a boat based on your needs.
Bought it cheap
Everybody want a deal. In today’s boat market, there aren’t many to be had. And when you do find something that seems priced low, your first thought should not be, “What a bargain!” It should be, “What’s wrong with it?”
Sure, it’s possible that the previous owner passed away and the widow just wants it gone. But more likely, you’re looking at an SEP: Somebody Else’s Problem. You really don’t want an SEP to become your problem, do you?
So look at the boat with a jaundiced eye. Mechanical and electrical problems can be expensive to chase down and resolve, especially if you’re not equipped to do the work yourself.
Who needs a sea trial?
Would you buy a car without a test drive? Would you buy a home sight unseen? Would you get married to someone you’ve never met? Then why in the world would you buy a boat you haven’t taken out on the water?
Many boater buyers have a fundamental misunderstanding of what a sea trial is. If you spend a few minutes on a calm day with the seller showing you the controls and electronics, that’s not a sea trial.
What you need is a windy day and an hour or two to really put that boat through its paces. Anything rides nice when it’s calm. Are you only going to take the boat out when the water is perfectly flat? (And if that’s your plan, good luck.) Test everything while you’re out there. You’re spending a big pile of money on this thing. Make sure it does what you expected it to.
Bring your boat from home
If you’re a boater, you probably love your boat. That’s great. But sell it anyway. Don’t bring it here. It’s almost definitely the wrong boat for Southwest Florida.
A lot of folks disagree and bring their boats anyway. Most of those boats go up for sale within a few months. They sell for cheap. Why? Because nobody wants them, because they’re the wrong boats for Southwest Florida! Sell your boat back home, where it will get a much better price.
Doing it right
There are lots of boats you could choose for this area. How do you pick the right one?
When you get here, go out on three or four charters, targeting the species you want to catch on your own boat. While you’re out there, talk to the guides about their boats. Ask them what they love or hate about their boats. Ask them what they would change about their boat. That will go a long way toward informing your future purchase.
Yes, guided trips are expensive. You know what’s more expensive? Buying the wrong boat, putting money into it, and then trying to sell the thing. Besides, you’ll pick up a huge amount of local knowledge from your guided trips, and that will save you many wasted hours of trying to figure it out yourself.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
