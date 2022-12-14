Down through the ages, inquiring minds have always wanted to know. But sometimes it's hard to ask questions. You don't want to look like an idiot — and besides, most of the answers are unsatisfactory at best. But some people are willing to ask. And that's a good thing, because it gives me a chance to talk about some of the interesting things that people are curious about. So, forthwith, some fishing-related questions that people have asked me at one time or another.
Is it true that permit only eat crabs?
Absolutely not. Permit are not nearly as picky as we make them out to be. They are basically more elegant jacks, and they eat most of the things that jacks do. That includes baitfish. Permit also root around on the bottom a lot, and they dig up and eat various mollusks, worms and shrimp from the sand. However, they seem to regard small crabs as top-shelf treat, and that's why we usually use crabs when we're trying to catch them. Permit are spooky fish, but if you give them their absolute favorite, it's harder for them to resist.
Why do redfish tail?
Like the above-mentioned permit, redfish spend a lot of their feeding time rooting around on the bottom. When a fish's snout is in the mud, the back end tips upward. Usually we don't notice it so much, but when a 30-inch fish is hoovering the sand in a foot of water, its tail fin will often break the surface. The more vertical it gets, the more of the tail sticks out. Redfish are the most famous tailers, but you can see many other species doing this on the flats of Charlotte Harbor: Sheepshead, catfish, mullet, pompano, and even stingrays.
What does a shrimp eat?
Just about anything edible. They're sometimes called the cockroaches of the sea, which is fairly accurate. But they'll also happily “scavenge” things that aren't quite dead yet, as long as they're slow enough to grab and soft enough to bite into. In captivity, it's hard to keep multiple shrimp together for a long period because as soon as one molts, he goes on the menu. They also pick through sand and mud for tiny edible bits, which is why a shrimp that hasn't been deveined is gritty. You did know the so-called vein is the intestinal tract, and it's dark because it's full of feces — right?
Why is it that snook bite better at night but trout can only be caught during the day?
Resource partitioning. That's an ecologist's way of saying that critters that live in the same place and eat the same things need to have different habits so they don't compete head to head. But it's never a hard and fast rule; we catch plenty of snook in daylight hours, and I've caught more than a few trout around lights at night (especially when the shrimp are running).
How do fish hear us talking on the boat?
They don't. If you want to hear what the fish hear, just put on a mask and snorkel and dunk your head. Voices are quiet and indistinct, unless you're really hollering. But even a tap on the hull of the boat can be heard very clearly. That's why slamming the lid of the baitwell is a bad idea. Music from boat-mounted speakers is also loud underwater. Basically, anything that is transmitted directly through the hull is going to be highly audible to any fish in the area. But you know what's really loud? Boats under power. And they sound a lot closer than they are.
Where is the dividing line between fresh and salt water?
On the Peace River, right around the Nav-A-Gator. That's not a real answer, though, because there is no real answer. The river mouths can be quite salty in spring before the rains get started, and Boca Grande Pass was just about fresh water two months ago after Hurricane Ian. It's always a gradient, so drawing a definitive line isn't possible. But the reason I chose the Nav-A-Gator is that's about as far down the river as you're likely to catch a bass. Saltwater fish are more tolerant of fresh water than freshwater fish are of salt, so you can catch mullet, snook and tarpon much farther upriver — sometimes even to Zolfo Springs.
Why do ladyfish poop so much?
Because they eat so much. Seriously. Ladyfish have higher metabolic rates than our other gamefish. Some people think it's a defense mechanism, but if it is, it doesn't work because everything eats ladyfish (except me, and probably you). There is probably more to it — maybe their soft bellies make it easier to squeeze them like a toothpaste tube. But ladyfish are always feeding, and what goes in must come out. If it gets on your deck, wash it off soon. If you let it dry, when you try to clean it off you'll understand why you shouldn't have.
Why do I lose so many fish while I'm reeling them in?
This one could be a whole column itself. In fact, I think it will be. If you have any questions that you'd like to see answered in a future column, or on the Radio WaterLine show, email or text them to me. You can remain anonymous if you prefer.
As the Fish Coach, Capt. Josh Olive offers personalized instruction on how and where to fish in Southwest Florida. To book your session or for more information, go to FishCoach.net, email Josh@FishCoach.net or call 941-276-9657.
