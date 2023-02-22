Redfish on artificial

This redfish ate a scented soft plastic lure, but there are many other baits you can use to catch them.

 WaterLine file photo

When we go fishing for the day, what do we bring for bait? Should we bring lures instead? There are a lot of different things you can bring with you for bait, but I believe one of the keys to consistent success is not getting hung up on one bait or one method.

A lot of people — both guides and recreational fishermen — depend on and will only fish with greenbacks. Why? You have to wake up even earlier to get out there and get bait. If you found bait the last time you were out, you have to worry whether it’s moved since then. You have to buy chum to get your bait within netting range. You’ll make a mess all over the boat. You’ll get wet (sometimes cold and wet) throwing that net over and over again.


Capt. Karl Butigian lives, breathes and eats Florida fishing. He owns and operates KB Back Country Charters (KBBackCountryChartersFishing.com) on the waters of Charlotte Harbor and the Gulf of Mexico. To book a trip or for info, call him at 941-565-7325.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments