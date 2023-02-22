When we go fishing for the day, what do we bring for bait? Should we bring lures instead? There are a lot of different things you can bring with you for bait, but I believe one of the keys to consistent success is not getting hung up on one bait or one method.
A lot of people — both guides and recreational fishermen — depend on and will only fish with greenbacks. Why? You have to wake up even earlier to get out there and get bait. If you found bait the last time you were out, you have to worry whether it’s moved since then. You have to buy chum to get your bait within netting range. You’ll make a mess all over the boat. You’ll get wet (sometimes cold and wet) throwing that net over and over again.
The worst part: You have to spend time finding it and catching it. Sometimes it’s quick, but if you’re a whitebait guy you know it can take hours, especially if you have to travel to find bait and the bait spot is nowhere near the spot you want to fish. You often end up spending the best time to fish trying to get bait instead.
When there are a lot of them in the Harbor, greenbacks definitely catch fish, and when they are abundant I use them too. But I know better than to become dependent on them. I’m a fishing guide. I need more than one trick. Besides, it’s just not necessary when there are so many other baits to use.
Try this: Go buy a pinfish trap and set it out the day before. Put frozen Spanish sardines or squid inside of it. When you come back the next day, all you have to do is pull the trap in and it will have a lot of pinfish in it. Dump them in the well, no mess at all, and go straight to fishing.
You also have shrimp, which are near the bottom of the food chain. Everything eats shrimp, and you can get them the night before or on the way to the boat ramp (unless nasty weather the night before kept the bait shrimpers from running). There’s also cutbait — ladyfish, mullet and blue crabs, all of which you can have in your freezer ready to go whenever you are.
Now, if you really don’t want to deal with the bait situation, you can go with artificial lures. There are so many styles you can use. Some of the local favorites include soft plastic shrimp or baitfish, topwater baits, silly jigs and weedless spoons. When you are throwing artificial baits, you are going to have to try different types and colors until you figure out what you (and the fish) like.
Artificial baits aren’t for everyone. They can be hard at first, because you have to trick the fish into eating them. But once you figure out the cadence of the twitches and how to use a lure (speed it up, slow it down, let it sink, etc.), it’s so much fun using artificials. And, bonus, you can go straight from the boat ramp to fishing.
Fake baits don’t have a fish food scent to them. Worse, some smell like the factories that made them, and fish will pick up on that. So when I throw lures, I always put a fish attractant scent on them. Have you ever seen a fish coming up behind your bait as if he was going to eat it, then turn off and swim away? Well, that’s probably because your lure doesn’t smell right.
A lot of times, I’ll take a scent and put it all over a artificial bait, then just throw it out there and let it sit as I was using cutbait. Heck, I even do this in the pro redfish tournaments I fish, and it really works great.
At the end of the day, fish are just like people. Sometimes we want chicken, sometimes we want steak, and sometimes we don’t know what we want until we smell it. Fish are the same way and will sometimes change their feeding habits for reason we can’t understand. The best thing to do is bring a buffet with you to make sure you have all the bases covered.
But let’s be honest: Some days the fish just don’t want to eat at all. Maybe it’s the weather or tides. Maybe someone else was just in that same spot. Maybe they just aren’t hungry. I wish I knew. I don’t know anyone that can speak fish language. If you do, please call me — I’ve got some questions for them.
The fishing has been outstanding lately, but it will be changing very soon as it starts to get warmer. I’ve already seen it start to change. Some days you’re going to set the world on fire, and some days it will be slow for everybody. We all want a great day on the water, so do what you can to boost your chances. Being prepared with a variety of baits and techniques is one of the easiest ways to increase your odds of catching fish.
Capt. Karl Butigian lives, breathes and eats Florida fishing. He owns and operates KB Back Country Charters (KBBackCountryChartersFishing.com) on the waters of Charlotte Harbor and the Gulf of Mexico. To book a trip or for info, call him at 941-565-7325.
