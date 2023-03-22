Redfish on topwater

Bait may be easier when you’re just getting started, but lures catch a lot of fish too.

 WaterLine file photo

Natural bait is fine. It’s fish food, after all, so fish like to eat it. But there are reasons you might want to use artificial lures at least some of the time: Unable or unwilling to throw a net, no time to stop at the bait shop, annoyed with trying to keep bait alive, tired of getting stabbed by shrimp, sick of fingers smelling like squid, etc.

For those times, there are artificial lures. Lures are usually a bit more work — you have to do something to make them look lifelike and tasty. But they can also be more rewarding because you do more to fool the fish. A lot of anglers use more lures as they get better at fishing and want new challenges. Let’s get to know some local favorites.


As the Fish Coach, Capt. Josh Olive offers personalized instruction on how and where to fish in Southwest Florida. To book your session or for more information, go to FishCoach.net, email Josh@FishCoach.net or call 941-276-9657.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments