Natural bait is fine. It’s fish food, after all, so fish like to eat it. But there are reasons you might want to use artificial lures at least some of the time: Unable or unwilling to throw a net, no time to stop at the bait shop, annoyed with trying to keep bait alive, tired of getting stabbed by shrimp, sick of fingers smelling like squid, etc.
For those times, there are artificial lures. Lures are usually a bit more work — you have to do something to make them look lifelike and tasty. But they can also be more rewarding because you do more to fool the fish. A lot of anglers use more lures as they get better at fishing and want new challenges. Let’s get to know some local favorites.
Soft plastics: These lures are made in sizes from an inch long up to enormous, and in shapes meant to resemble fish, worms, lizards, shrimp, crayfish, frogs and anything else a fish might eat. The main thing they have in common is that the plastic is meant to move in a lifelike way in the water. Many have curly or paddle-shaped tails that are designed to swim when retrieved.
Often, soft plastic lures are impregnated with scent of some sort, either to attract fish or to convince them to hold onto the bait longer after they strike. These baits are usually sold unrigged; depending on the action desired, soft plastic lures can be rigged on bare hooks, weighted hooks or jigs (either dressed or plain).
Spoons: These lures are made from shiny metal that flashes erratically as the spoon is pulled through the water. The legend goes that an angler lunching on his boat accidentally dropped a spoon overboard and saw a fish attack it as it fell. The earliest spoons were made from flatware, much to some housewife’s chagrin, but now spoons are made in a huge variety of sizes and shapes.
The most popular here are eighth- to half-ounce models in gold, with single hooks and some sort of weedguard. Spoons can be worked by simply casting them out and reeling them in, or you can impart bouncing or jigging motion. No matter how you use a spoon, they are prone to spinning, so it’s good idea to use a ball-bearing swivel so your line doesn’t get twisted.
Jigs: A jig is nothing more than a hook weighted at the eye with a piece of metal, usually lead. Jigs can be dressed with nylon, feather, bucktail or plastic skirts (an undresses jig is called a jighead).
For fishing in shallow water, a jig may be as light as 1/64 ounce, or can be 16 ounces or more for deepwater use. Most jigs weigh between an eighth-ounce and 4 ounces, but for inshore use you’ll rarely use on heavier than half an ounce. Jigs are usually most effective when bounced across the bottom.
A special type of jig called a silly jig is meant to be worked erratically in midwater; silly jigs are often paired with very small teaser flies.
Other heavy lures made of metal (butterfly jigs, diamond jigs, etc.) are also called jigs, but most are designed to be worked vertically rather than cast outward like the jigs most of us are familiar with. A jig can be used in combination with a spoonlike blade to make a spinnerbait, popular for both largemouth bass in fresh water and redfish in the salt.
Swimbaits: Technically a type of soft plastic lure, swimbaits are shaped like small fish and are usually sold with a weight and hook already embedded into the lure. Swimbaits are easy to use — just cast it out and reel it in — and come in sizes from 2 inches to the size of an adult mullet.
Topwater plugs: These lures are probably the most exciting to catch fish with. Even the most jaded old salts get a thrill when a gamefish blows up on a topwater. There are a number of different types.
Walk-the-dog lures are torpedo-shaped and are meant to be worked with rapid, short rodtip twitches, which cause the lure to dart back and forth in a zigzag pattern across the water. Poppers have concave fronts to make splashes and noise when the lure is tugged sharply. Prop baits have small propellers at the front and back of the lures (sometimes just the back) that churn as the lure is retrieved.
All topwater plugs work best in low-light conditions — early morning, late evening or overcast days — and in water less than 6 feet deep. Otherwise, fish are wary about coming to the surface to hit a bait.
Jerkbaits: Most anglers are familiar with jerkbaits (think of the original Rapala Minnow). These lures have short plastic lips, which cause them to dive under the water’s surface. They’re usually worked by jerking the lure under, reeling it for a few seconds and then allowing it to float back up.
Varying the amount of time between jerks and the speed of the retrieve can make a huge difference in the interest fish show these lures; you may need to experiment to discover what works best for a give set of conditions. As with topwater lures, jerkbaits are usually most effective in low light. Sometimes, soft plastic lures are also called jerkbaits.
Crankbaits: Many crankbaits are also lipped, but the lip of a crankbait is longer because the lure is intended to be worked underwater most or all of the time. There are also lipless crankbaits (like the Rat-L-Trap) that rely on the shape of the lure to cause it to dive.
All crankbaits are designed to vibrate on the retrieve and often work best when simply cast out and reeled back in. Much of Charlotte Harbor is too shallow for many crankbaits that are popular up north.
Trolling plugs: A specialized type of crankbait meant to be towed behind a moving boat. Of course, you can troll with most lures, but these baits are designed specifically to be used at trolling speeds and to dive to a certain depth range. Trolling plugs are usually big and usually expensive, but they’re also a fantastic way to target big fish in relatively deep water without having to use natural baits.
Twitchbaits: Usually made of hard plastic, twitchbaits are weighted to be neutrally buoyant or sink slowly. Unlike most other lures, a twitchbait has virtually no action except what the angler imparts with twitches of the rodtip. Because of this, it can take some time to learn how to catch fish with these lures. Once you get the hang of it, though, there are few hard baits that are more effective.
