A mess of reef fish

With red grouper and lane snapper closed, this mess of fish would be down to a pair of porgies. Hope your dinner guests are vegetarians.

 WaterLine file photo

Some things for our fishery managers to consider: Who provides the money that supports your jobs? Fishermen and hunters buy licenses that fund the FWC. What happens with all the closures, on top of hurricanes and red tides? Less money will be spent on licenses, so there will be less money for management and staff salaries.

Let’s ponder some points. How much time have snook been legal to harvest since 2010? I can’t remember when we could harvest a snook in our small slot of 28 to 33 inches.We already have regular closed season from December thru February, and again May thru August. So at best, there are five months open.


Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.

