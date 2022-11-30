Some things for our fishery managers to consider: Who provides the money that supports your jobs? Fishermen and hunters buy licenses that fund the FWC. What happens with all the closures, on top of hurricanes and red tides? Less money will be spent on licenses, so there will be less money for management and staff salaries.
Let’s ponder some points. How much time have snook been legal to harvest since 2010? I can’t remember when we could harvest a snook in our small slot of 28 to 33 inches.We already have regular closed season from December thru February, and again May thru August. So at best, there are five months open.
A freeze in 2010 shut us down until fall of 2013. Then, red tide shut us down again in fall of 2018, and it hasn't been open since. Since 2010, I count 25 months open — out of a total of 155 months! In other words, snook have been open 16 percent of the time, when they are supposed to be open 42 percent of the time.
I’m still anxious to see the science for the last-minute closure this September when, without notice, the FWC canceled our season literally the day before it was supposed to open. Many anglers had made plans to enjoy a shot a snook dinner. Unfortunately, they had to go elsewhere in Florida to legally harvest a snook.
What was the science for this shut down? Where is the justification? As things worked out, we could have fished three weeks before Ian shut us down. Now we have red tide to shut down fishing and kill those fish we protected.
I understand the desire to conserve and protect our fish. Maybe we could also consider protecting the folks who buy licenses and permits so we can continue funding the management? Asking for a friend, of course — I wouldn’t want to get in trouble over such questions.
Trout and redfish were closed until recently, completely shutting down anyone wanting to bring home a fresh fish dinner inshore. Most of the numerous guides and rec anglers I talk with reported more snook than redfish. How do our regulators justify opening reds but keeping snook closed?
Red grouper, amberjack, red snapper, and now lane snapper are closed too. I can hardly keep up, and the Fish Rules app is slow in updating changes (they were several days late on lane snapper posting). With very limited law enforcement resources, how much are these rules actually helping?
Reducing or eliminating improper handling of released fish is probably the easiest way to improve stocks. Education can help, but it seems fisheries managers are more focused on telling us what we have to put back.
Normally we could try some underfished Spanish or king mackerel, but red tide has shut down nearby Gulf waters, even if winds allow us outside. You might get lucky and discover some clean water with a few tripletail. With our nearshore live bottom just beginning to recover from previous red tides (not to mention the hurricane), it’s challenging to find even a mess of grunts or squirrelfish for dinner.
With red tide and runoff, I wouldn’t dare eat an oyster or clam from our area. I like crabs but I’m not sure I trust them now either. We have hundreds of buzzards helping clean up the smaller dead fish. We can’t even attempt to pick up and dispose of dead fish because we have too much debris from the storm to deal with.
Extreme red tide blooms kill even our seagrasses, dolphins and manatees. I see manatees back in the news because of starvation. Unfortunately, we already have more manatees than our reduced seagrasses can sustain. There's not enough to feed the ones we have now; how are we supposed to grow the population without food? Again, asking for a friend.
How about addressing the water quality issues so everything can improve? We know there is nutrient pollution. We know where it comes from. We know it's a major contributor to our habitat problems. Fix the source and solve the problem, or throw money at it and watch everything go down the drain.
It can get better, but only if we keep pressure on the people who are supposed to be tackling these issues. If we let them slide, we'll all be on the losing side. Public employees work for us. That doesn't mean we can all do whatever we want, but it does mean they can and should be called to account.
Remember, you can’t catch fish if you don’t go fishin’, so let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
