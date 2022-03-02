Life is busy and getting busier. In times like these, it’s easy to make a mistake because you’re hurrying. So this week I’d like to make mention of a few things you may have missed or might not know about. I’m trying to keep you out of trouble, so pay attention.
Is the boat attached?
This was sighted Tuesday morning on Edgewater Drive, near the Port Charlotte Beach boat ramp. I didn’t stick around to ask questions, but I’m guessing this boater may have just left the ramp and didn’t get the boat properly secured on the trailer. Oopsie!
As with so many other things in life, this problem can be avoided with a simple checklist. Did you connect the safety chain? Did you connect the tie-down straps? Don’t assume someone else did it — check it for yourself. It only takes a few seconds, which is a lot less time than it will take to get this boat off the road.
From COVID to bird flu
If you’ve been paying close attention (and who has, really?) you may already be aware that the H5N1 strain of avian influenza (that’s bird flu) has been detected on the east coast of Florida. A fairly trustworthy wildlife rehabber told me that as of this week, it’s been found in our area as well.
You don’t want any of that. The best way to avoid bird flu is to avoid contact with birds. The main concern right now is waterfowl, particularly scaup. Waterfowl seasons have all ended for the year, so the folks most likely to run into trouble here are those trying to collect a sick bird for rehabilitation. Right now, it’s probably a better idea to leave it.
Bird flu can spread to other species. Did you know that your birdfeeder puts you at risk? Small risk, to be sure, but risk nonetheless. My advice: Don’t pick up a dead or sick bird for the time being, and if you do pick it up definitely don’t lick it.
No snook for you
There were a couple posts making their way around Facebook this week about snook season opening on Florida’s west coast. That led to a lot of confusion. Yes, snook season opened on March 1. No, it didn’t open here.
From SR 64 in Bradenton south to Gordon Pass in Naples, snook are closed through May 31 by executive order. On June 1, we enter our normal summer closed season, which lasts through August. So snook are closed here, and will stay closed here until Sept. 1.
Mostly.
There is one loophole that the FWC didn’t close. DeSoto County was never included in the emergency closure area, and there are definitely snook in the Peace River in DeSoto County. So those fish are currently open to harvest.
But — and this is a great big but — to stay legal, you would have to keep your harvested snook in DeSoto County, at least on the water. As part of the emergency closure, possession of snook on the water is illegal in the closed areas. That means you’d need to launch in DeSoto waters and fish in DeSoto waters. Once you’re back in the truck and done fishing, you can drive your snook back to wherever.
Horseshoe crabs
This one won’t get you in trouble, but it’s worth paying attention to anyway. The folowing is a press release from the FWC:
It’s almost spring and that means it’s peak mating season for horseshoe crabs. Help biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission gather valuable information about these ancient creatures by reporting sightings on the online survey.
Horseshoe crabs mate by pairing up, with the smaller male attached to the larger female. They then crawl onto the beach up to the high tide line where the female digs a nest and lays her eggs, all while the male is attached and fertilizing the freshly laid eggs. They mate year-round, but it is most common to see mating groups along the shore of sandy, lower wave action beaches in March and April as well as September and October. Beachgoers will have the most luck spotting horseshoe crabs around high tide within a few days of a new or full moon.
Reporting horseshoe crab sightings provides valuable information about habitat use, population distribution and environmental conditions for nesting to the FWC. Although horseshoe crabs have existed for more than 450 million years, scientists are still learning about Florida populations. Public sighting information helps FWC researchers target nesting beaches for the Florida Horseshoe Crab Watch Program, a citizen science based initiative to collect data throughout the state.
If you see a horseshoe crab on its back, you can help it flip back over by gently picking it up (holding both sides of the shell), turning it over and releasing it back into the water. Simple actions such as this help conserve this species and the many other species that depend on it.
The FWC asks the public to report sightings by visiting MyFWC.com/research and clicking on “Crustaceans” then “Horseshoe Crabs” and selecting “Report Your Nesting Horseshoe Crab Sighting.”
