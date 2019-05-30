“They’re just mindless killing machines. They eat up all of our gamefish. We’d be better off without them.”
A lot of people seem to misunderstand the role of sharks in nature. That misunderstanding blossoms into a poisonous flower of hatred for many here in Southwest Florida. Two of my good friends who do a lot of shark fishing have told me this year about being asked to kill sharks. The guys doing the asking are charter guides who specialize in tarpon. One suggested a knife to the gills; the other thought cutting off tails would be a better plan.
Not everyone is willing to make known their plans for killing these predators. They just quietly and fatally wound every shark they catch, feeling like they’re doing the world a favor.
If you’re one of those guys, or if you think they’re doing the right thing, I know that reading this column is unlikely to change your mind. So let’s do this the easy way: Stop reading right now, so you can continue to live in your bubble of arrogant ignorance.
Now that the knuckle-draggers are off to do something else, let’s carry on.
Yes, sharks are mindless killing machines. So is every other predator in the world. How is what a snook does any different from what a shark does? The only change is the size of the prey. If you shrink a shark down to snook size, they’d eat the same things. That can be easily proven, because most sharks start out small (and some stay that way).
Yes, sharks sometimes eat gamefish. Sharks don’t think like people. They don’t value some parts of nature over others. If it swims and isn’t for some reason too dangerous or difficult to eat, then it’s edible. From a shark’s point of view, there’s no such thing as a gamefish. It’s just a fish, and fish are food, not friends.
No, we would not be better off without them. Let’s ignore for the moment that sharks have been swimming in Earth’s oceans for some 400 million years. Let’s also ignore that they are amazingly adapted to their environment and are fascinating to study. These aesthetic arguments are valid but also soft.
Instead, we’ll focus on how having sharks in the sea benefits us today. Even people who can’t see past the fact that sharks eat “their” fish can understand this.
We need predators. Predators do a great job of keeping their prey healthy. Removing the old, the weak, the sick, the slow, the stupid and the just plain unlucky from the population means the ones that remain are stronger, faster, smarter and fitter. Many of these traits are genetic and can be passed on to offspring. Predators make the species they feed on better.
Let’s look particularly at predators targeting sick animals. Humans are an odd predator in that we often take animals at their peak. Hunters will pass up a small deer in favor of a 10-point buck, while a panther will make the opposite choice. When we catch a fish with sores, we can’t toss it back fast enough. A shark sees that fish as weaker and easier to catch, so it is more likely to attack it.
Having a process for weeding out the sick matters, especially in social animals like deer and tarpon. The removal of unhealthy individuals makes it less likely they’ll pass on contagious diseases.
Predators also keep prey numbers in check. Yes, that matters in fish just as much as it does with rabbits. Fish reproductive strategies evolved with the pressure of shark predation in place. Remove it, and soon you’ll have an overpopulation. Overpopulated animals often outstrip their food supplies, leaving them underfed and weaker.
This process has been going on for as long as there’s been life. It’s astonishingly hubristic of us to think that we know better — that we can improve on the system that brought us to this point.
As usual, the problem lies with us. We’re the ones hooking those tarpon and making them easier prey for the sharks. The sharks are just doing what they’re supposed to do: Selectively feeding on the weak, the injured, the damaged.
If you truly want to protect tarpon, don’t fish for them. Then nature will do what she’s always done. Tarpon will still be eaten, but it won’t be the ones on our lines. Since that’s not a realistic suggestion, the next best thing is to learn how to fight a fish. The faster you beat that tarpon and release it, the less likely it will attract a shark.
And when an occasional tarpon gets eaten off your line — because it’s gonna happen, no matter what you do to prevent it — just enjoy the National Geographic moment, and be thankful to be witness to a moment hundreds of millions of years in the making.
