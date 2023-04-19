WWTallen042023.JPG

Despite many snook dying in fish kills from red tide and cold weather, the Charlotte Harbor population seems to be doing remarkably well.

 WaterLine file photo

Snook season has been open in Charlotte Harbor for nearly two months now. The season opened on March 1, following a years-long closure that was enacted by the FWC as an emergency measure. The closure was prompted by concern that the snook population in this region might have been seriously impacted by a lengthy bout of red tide in 2017 and 2018.

As of the March 1 opening, it is now legal to harvest snook under the same regulations that were in place prior to the closure: Open season months of March, April, September, October and November; slot size limit of 28 to 33 inches; one fish per person bag limit; $10 snook permit required; no fish to be kept by guides on paid trips; and a few other rules.


   

Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing tour boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.

