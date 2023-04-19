Snook season has been open in Charlotte Harbor for nearly two months now. The season opened on March 1, following a years-long closure that was enacted by the FWC as an emergency measure. The closure was prompted by concern that the snook population in this region might have been seriously impacted by a lengthy bout of red tide in 2017 and 2018.
As of the March 1 opening, it is now legal to harvest snook under the same regulations that were in place prior to the closure: Open season months of March, April, September, October and November; slot size limit of 28 to 33 inches; one fish per person bag limit; $10 snook permit required; no fish to be kept by guides on paid trips; and a few other rules.
Anglers tend to be a very opinionated group. Discussions during the last several years about the need for the snook closure and about the subsequent opening have been “spirited.” Opinions vary widely about every aspect of the issue. Here are a few of mine. You may agree with all, some or none, and that’s OK.
First off, I have noticed something that most fish kills have in common. Over the past 40 years, I have seen a lot of them in Charlotte Harbor, caused by red tide, cold weather, low oxygen and even disease. Do you remember back in 1996 when some sort of species-specific virus swept through Charlotte Harbor and killed so many hardhead catfish that there were foot-high piles of dead hardheads on every downwind shoreline?
Despite different causes, these fish kills seem to share a common trait: They appear to observers to be worse than they are. It is gut-wrenching to see hundreds of floating dead snook wind-driven into a dead end canal or to see them scattered along miles of what otherwise would have been a beautiful beach.
When seeing something like this it’s natural to wonder about the impacts of the deaths on the health of the fish population. But the reality is that it’s usually not as bad as it looks.
Yes, a bunch of fish died, and in localized areas the population can be depleted. But in all but the most extreme events. most likely there were far more fish that survived than were killed. There will almost always be areas unaffected by whatever killed the fish, and in many cases fish move away from areas of “bad” water and into nearby areas which offer survivable conditions.
For example, during the long-lasting red tide event that prompted the lengthy snook season closure, most of the fish kills occurred along the beaches and not too far inland from the ICW. While it was happening, we saw an influx of snook, redfish and trout that moved to upper Charlotte Harbor, where that red tide had no or little effect.
After that lengthy 2017-2018 red tide event finally subsided, FWC’s snook researchers — people who make a living by studying all available information about snook — determined that Florida’s snook population was not significantly affected. That doesn’t mean that there weren’t localized areas where the population did take a significant hit, but the number of fish that died represented only a small fraction of the overall population.
Please don’t assume that any of the above comments mean that I don’t consider red tide to be a serious issue. It is a horrible and disruptive thing which can affect people’s health and livelihoods.
We desperately need to understand how it works and what we might be able to do to control it. We currently don’t possess even a basic understanding of these things. That’s why red tide bloom forecasts do not exist. All we can do at this time is track existing blooms and try to predict how they might move with wind and tide.
Here’s another observation: I don’t think we are likely to harm the snook population by opening the season under the current harvest regulations. The slot is narrow, the bag limit is small, and the season is open less than half the year. And of the five months that the season is open, at least half of the open season occurs at a time of year when there are few people in town fishing.
This thinking is supported by the fact that the snook population in this region was judged to be healthy before the closure, meaning that the stock was meeting management goals for numbers of fish and for size distribution in the population. It’s likely that over time the regulations will need to be tweaked as Florida’s population of anglers continues to increase. But for now, the regulations appear to be doing the job of limiting harvest to a sustainable level.
My final observation on snook is a personal one: I am seeing a lot of snook around, and lots of large snook. I realize that my area of observation is very limited, since I fish mostly in upper Charlotte Harbor and the Peace River. But I believe that I am seeing more and larger snook now than I was seeing before the red tides that prompted the emergency snook season closure.
Judging by local fishing reports, as well as social media posts, it seems like there are a lot of snook being caught throughout the region. Of course your experiences may be different, depending on where and how you fish.
Here’s an experiment you could try: Call up any local fishing guide and ask him whether you’ll catch snook if you book a charter with him. I suspect that the answer will be that snook fishing is currently very good.
So I think we are in reasonably good shape with our snook stocks in Charlotte Harbor, and I’m confident that opening the season is not going to change that appreciably. But there is a related issue that has baffled me for years.
We seem to spend a lot of time arguing about snook management, but we don’t pay nearly as much attention to the management of redfish. It is my belief that the redfish population in Charlotte Harbor is in way worse shape than our snook population. Maybe it would be a good idea to figure out why.
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing tour boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.