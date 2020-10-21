The stone crab traps have been out for three weeks now, and the tripletail should be showing up under them in greater abundance. Tripletail, named for the way their lobe-shaped dorsal, caudal and anal fins overlap, actually live in Southwest Florida year-round, but they do seem to become more plentiful in the fall. This happy coincidence with stone crab season makes successfully targeting tripletail much more likely at this time of year.
Tripletail are drawn to floating structure like lovebugs to a car with a new paint job. It doesn’t take much to hold them, either: Channel markers, styrofoam buoys, coconuts, newspapers, chip bags, etc. I even saw one under a dead duck floating in the middle of Charlotte Harbor a few years back.
Offshore, where floating structure can be rare, something as small as an old loading pallet can hold the entire food chain from tiny baitfish to blue marlin — along with schools of up to 50 tripletail. When given a choice of places to hang out, tripletail usually spread themselves out a bit. You may find two or three around a bit of flotsam, but usually they’re solitary.
Although they love buoys, tripletail are not quite so fond of pilings. It’s unusual to catch them from bridges or piers, though you may sometimes see them floating past on the tide. When they’re drifting along in the current, they often lie on their sides or sometimes even belly-up, apparently trying to imitate seaweed.
Don’t even think about trying to dip one up with a net. According to state law, tripletail may be harvested by hook and line gear only — you can’t spear, net or free-gaff them as they go past. That’s probably for the best. Tripletail are often very easy to approach, even though they can be maddeningly difficult to entice with a hook.
I had a guy come in once with an 18-pound tripletail he caught off the Bayshore pier using a chunk of cut mullet on a weighted rig, and I’ve talked to a couple people who have caught them on topwater lures. This is not the right way to catch them, but sometimes you run across a fish that doesn’t know how he is or isn’t supposed to be caught.
To target them, shrimp are the best bait. You don’t need handpicks, either — use the smallest shrimp you can comfortably cast on a No. 1 to 2/0 dark-finish hook. Small live baitfish are good too. Tripletail are tackle-shy, so you should try to present your bait as naturally as possible. A float is fine (remember, they’re drawn to floating objects), but wire or sinkers are generally a no-no.
These fish lack sharp teeth, so you can use 30- or 40-pound fluorocarbon leader. In many cases, fluoro isn’t really necessary, but for tripletail fluoro has a definite edge because of its lower visibility and higher abrasion resistance.
Since crab trap buoys are tripletail magnets, one of the most common ways to hunt them is to cruise along a trap line in the nearshore Gulf and look for individual fish. Here are a few tips that will help boost your success:
Don’t go 100 miles an hour — keep the boat just barely on plane. Maintain a distance of 30 to 50 feet from the buoys, since running into one can be a very, very bad time. Keep the sun at your back, which makes seeing into the water a lot easier. And don’t forget that those traps are someone’s livelihood.
What you’re looking for is basically anything brownish within 10 feet of the buoy. Remember, tripletail are expert at imitating a clump of seaweed. When you spot a fish, don’t come off plane. That makes a big wave that will probably spook your quarry. Instead, run past a little ways, then come about in a big circle.
Approach from upcurrent and kill the engine, then drift (or use your trolling motor if you must) within casting distance. A predator spends most of its time facing into the current, so toss your bait upcurrent of the fish and let the tide carry it to him.
These fish are usually trusting, but not always. Even when you creep up warily, sometimes a tripletail will get wise to your game and vanish. Chances are good the fish hasn’t actually left — it’s probably just gone deeper. Be patient and wait a few minutes, and it will probably show itself again. When the fish are spooky like this, your chances of success diminish if you’re reliant on your trolling motor. Drift, baby, drift.
When a tripletail spots your bait, it will often swim up to it and give it a once-over. Don’t pull it away, just let him look. If he eats it, great. If not, try using a smaller shrimp. Still not eating? Now try pulling it away to make him chase. If he’s still not interested, don’t press the issue. Instead, mark the spot and plan to come back a couple hours later. Like any fish, tripletail have times when they feed and times when they don’t.
Once a tripletail is hooked, that’s when the real fun begins. They’re not terrific fighters, especially for their size, although they can pull fairly hard when they turn sideways and are also known to perform back-flipping leaps. It’s not the fight that makes them challenging — it’s the dirty tricks.
Much like cobia, a tripletail hooked near a crab trap buoy will usually run right around the rope, which is often covered sharp barnacles that will slice your line like a Ginsu. You need to be ready to open your bail and run up to the buoy for a quick unwrapping. Or you can counter with a dirty trick of your own — as soon as the fish is hooked, charge the buoy and try to scare the fish way from it.
You don’t have to go off the beaches to catch tripletail. There are plenty of them inside the more-or-less protected waters of the Harbor. Here, the water is usually less clear, so you’re mostly blind-casting to channel marker and crab trap buoys.
Expect a lot of fruitless casting. There are fewer tripletail inside the Harbor, but the average size is larger — most of the ones reported are 10 pounds or better, while the ones on the beach are more commonly 3 to 5 pounds. Both inside and on the beaches, you can get lucky and catch fish as big as 25 pounds.
Tripletail have hard keeled scales, but they’re not overly sharp. The gill plate is not razor-edged like a snook’s, but it can still cut you. The best way to handle a small tripletail is with a landing net; larger fish can be gaffed or lipped to bring them into the boat. Be careful with gaffing. The minimum size is 18 inches, and you better be absolutely sure it’s a keeper before you stick it.
Those heavily armored scales make tripletail difficult to clean, but their snowy white, delicately sweet flesh makes the effort worthwhile. Much like a sheepshead, you’ll want to use a very sharp knife — preferably two knives, so when the first gets a bit dull you have another sharp one on hand. These fish are tricky, so you’re probably best off looking up a YouTube video or seeking out another angler with tripletail experience.
As with most other kinds of fishing, you’ll have good days and bad days of hunting tripletail. Today, you might go out and spot a dozen in an hour; tomorrow you might not see any. Or you may run 15 miles and not sight a single fish, then turn around and run the same buoys in the other direction and see one on every other trap.
But the frustration of the lousy times is what makes the good ones so much sweeter, so grab a couple sharp-eyed friends, get out there and start looking for some tripletail. Even if you come home empty-handed, that’s not always a bad thing.
Robert Lugiewicz is the manager of Fishin’ Frank’s Bait & Tackle and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. For more information about the shop or for local fishing tips, call 941-625-3888 or visit FishinFranks.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.