Bass fishing

WaterLine file photo

Greg with a fat 3-pound bass caught from a tiny pocket in a weedline.

 WaterLine file photo

I think a lot of anglers fail to realize the importance of an accurate cast. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had people in my boat sitting in the back and randomly throwing baits. I know a lot of you are satisfied if your throw doesn’t land in a tree, but if you want to improve your skills, the best thing you can do is work on your cast.

The hard truth is that simply firing your bait up to the edge of a grassline does not constitute an accurate cast. The angler who can find the subtleties in the edge of that grassline, locating a hole that might be the size of a soup can, then make a cast and get that bait to land softly in that area and fall straight down until it hits the bottom — well, that’s the angler who will catch the most fish.


Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.

